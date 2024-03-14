The ‘Pandemic’ Was Planned & Globally Coordinated For Decades Says Australian Senator

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts has claimed that the so called Covid pandemic had been planned for decades before it was unleashed on the world allowing governments to control the people.

The One Nation senator said the scamdemic had been planned and globally coordinated decades in advance and vowed that he and others would “hound” the people responsible down and hold them accountable

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“But we are going to hound you down, the people that are guilty. We are going to hound you down and hold you accountable… We will expose your global agenda” he said.