Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts has claimed that the so called Covid pandemic had been planned for decades before it was unleashed on the world allowing governments to control the people.
The One Nation senator said the scamdemic had been planned and globally coordinated decades in advance and vowed that he and others would “hound” the people responsible down and hold them accountable
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“But we are going to hound you down, the people that are guilty. We are going to hound you down and hold you accountable… We will expose your global agenda” he said.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Covid Criminals Must Face Military Tribunals Says Stew Peters - March 14, 2024
- The ‘Pandemic’ Was Planned & Globally Coordinated For Decades Says Australian Senator - March 14, 2024
- Netanyahu Vows He Will ‘Finish The Job’ In Gaza - March 13, 2024
Be the first to comment