The View’s Sunny Hostin Says Eclipses & Earthquakes Are Caused By Climate Change

During “The View” on Monday, co-host Sunny Hostin asserted that Monday’s solar eclipse, Friday’s earthquake, and the coming cicada breeding season were all caused by “climate change.”

“All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is really going on,” she said.

On Friday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt across New York and New Jersey and then on Monday, the highly anticipated solar eclipse swept across the continental U.S.

News Busters reports: You knew things were bad when Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg were the voices of reason.

“Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It’s underground. It can’t,” Behar pushed back. But Hostin wouldn’t listen to reason. “How about the warming of the planet?” she huffed in what she seemingly thought was a checkmate, without evidence of how it would cause earthquakes miles below the earth’s surface.

“No, it happens. And the eclipse, they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen,” Goldberg argued. She also went off on how God would not give a warning about when the end times would occur:

So, all these folks who are saying, “You know, it’s a sign from God,” God doesn’t give you warning. Okay? You think he gave people at the Tower of Babble warning? “Oh, I’m about to jack y’all up.” No. God does stuff and then you figure, “Oh, that’s probably because I just – uh” [pretends to die]. You know?

Below is a partial transcript of the converstion:

HOSTIN: I know, right? I have to say, one of our wonderful makeup artists…when the earthquake was happening, she put her coat on and she was, like, Jesus is coming. I’m out. I’m leaving. We got a solar eclipse. We’ve got an earthquake. She ran down the hallway.

GRIFFIN: The Rapture is here!

HOSTIN: The Rapture is here. Also, I learned that the cica-ah-das are coming.

GOLDBERG: Cicadas.

HOSTIN: For the first time in a hundred years.

GOLDBERG: No, no, no, no. There’s two different kinds coming. There’s two different kinds of cicadas coming.

BEHAR: The good cicadas and the bad cicadas.

HOSTIN: This is for the first time in many, many years.

GOLDBERG: No, every 17 years this happens.

HOSTIN: That’s not what I read, but maybe, you know, maybe you know better.

GOLDBERG: In a way.

HOSTIN: All those things together, would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on.

BEHAR: Earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It’s underground.

GOLDBERG: The eclipse, and they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen. So all these folks who are saying, you know, it’s a sign from God — God doesn’t give you warning. Ok? You think he gave people at the Tower of Babble a warning? “Oh, I’m about to jack y’all up?” No. God does stuff and then you figure, oh.