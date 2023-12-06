Top Doctors Plead For Deadly Covid Jabs To Be Removed From Market In Address To UK Parliament

In video messages played before for the British Parliament on Monday, some of the world’s top doctors issued warnings to the politicians about the deadly Covid-19 jabs that have been pushed on the public.

British MP Andrew Bridgen hosted the event to share with fellow poiticians information that has been censored or withheld by the Big Tech and mainstream media gatekeepers.

InfoWars reports: Texas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough delivered a video message to the UK politicians, stating the Covid shots have created alarming increases in excess mortality in America and the UK.

The doctor even suggested data is showing the jabs actually killed more people than the engineered Chinese Covid-19 virus.

“The vaccine is worse than the infection itself in terms of injuring the population,” he asserted, calling on the UK politicians to “do the right thing” by removing the shots from the market and to “do an investigation” into the mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Robert Malone, a physician and scientist involved in the creation of mRNA technology, appeared in person to address the politicians.

Dr. Malone told the body the gene therapy “vaccination” technology was advanced on short notice due to the Covid-19 virus and that the shots “never should have been authorized.”

The doctor detailed for several minutes how health professionals and the masses were lied to by the medical establishment about the safety and testing of the jabs.

The expert testimony at the invitation of MP Andrew Bridgen in the UK parliament yesterday was important.

See the video below where Bridgen and some of the doctors who spoke to Parliament discussed their reasons for testifying:

According to entrepeneur and Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund founder Steve Kirsch, the 17 MPs who attended the conference were left feeling they’d been “fooled by the medical community.”

Kirsch also shared a message from Bridgen claiming many of the MPs in attendence expressed thanks to the doctors and scientists following the presentation.

This is a great example of why the free flow of information is critical for the people and elected officials to make the right decisions.

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon filmed a video message to be aired during the presentation but a technological error wouldn’t allow the clip to be played.

The doctor shared his full speech transcript via The Expose:

Hello. My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon.

Probably know by now that I’m a career research scientist and biologist. I’ve worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. Famously, a former vice president at Pfizer, left in 2011 as vice president and worldwide head of Respiratory research.

I was responsible for everything from idea to clinical proof of concept. In the ten years after leaving Pfizer, I’ve worked as an independent. I consulted to 30 biotech companies.

I also founded Led and sold my own biotech Ziarco. And we were written up in a 2017 article in Forbes magazine. I think it was Converting Pfizer Discards into Gold, and it was written by a former Pfizer board member. So three years before this alleged event started, I was very well regarded in the industry.

I’m going to tell you that the design of the so called vaccines was intentionally to harm people, and I’m going to give you several examples of that based on my extensive industry experience of rational drug design. Not a single atom or molecule in a synthetic drug is in there. By luck, it’s in there because people chose it to be in there and they intended certain things to flow from their choices.

But just very briefly, you should know, I hope there has not been a pandemic.

Denis Rancourt’s data shows that the all cause mortality evidence data did not increase at all in the run up to the Declaration. Fraudulently by who? Of a pandemic. There is no public health emergency except that created by our governments.

An inappropriate fraudulent PCR test was used to give people the impression that they had a particular disease where they didn’t. There were all normal diseases. And then what happened was in three different ways. People were treated badly through changed medical procedures that were imposed above the level of nation.

Briefly, mass ventilation of people inappropriately in hospitals that led to lots of deaths. In care homes, many people were given sedatives and respiratory depressants which led to their deaths.

My PhD was specifically in that area of opiates and respiratory depression. And in the community, people were denied life saving antibiotics and died of bacterial pneumonia. There’s your pandemic. There is no other pandemic. And based on this lie, we were told that vaccines were coming our way and would be our savior.

Two things, as I say. First, there’s no pandemic, so you certainly don’t need an experimental, rushed medical intervention. But secondly, even if you did, as someone who’s worked in the industry for over 30 years, I am telling you it’s absolutely impossible to invent, test, clinically, evaluate and manufacture and then launch on global scale a complex biomedical product. It’s absolutely impossible. It’s not as close, it’s years wrong.

The fastest record price of this was six years. And friends of mine who’ve worked all their lives in manufacturing of complex biological products tell me the methods development alone for the development of a reproducible manufacturing process itself takes a number of years.

So whatever it is you think was done, I am telling you, there was not the development of a proper medical product. What I think happened was the advancement of materials that are intentionally toxic.

And then they were sketchily, advanced and jammed into people’s arms, often coerced, sometimes even mandated, with the unsurprising effect that millions of people have died. I don’t have time today to explain what I think they’re going to do in the future, but suffice to say, more injections are coming if we don’t stop this.

So, like I said, I’m skilled in the arts of rational drug discovery. So why am I saying these materials are intentionally toxic? Well, let me give you the first example. How do you think your body plays nice with itself, but when it’s infected or detects a cancer, it goes to war.

And the answer is, it distinguishes self things that are meant to be inside you from non self, from foreign things that are not meant to be inside you. And it is trained exquisitely to detect and attack non self foreign things. If you inject a person with a gene that encodes a foreign piece of protein, like a spike protein from a foreign organism, your body will detect that.

And every single cell that takes up that material and expresses foreign protein will be attacked and killed by your immune system. Now, if you think that’s advanced immunology, let me put you right. It’s in the first chapter. Distinguishing self from non self is one of the foremost lessons of immunology.

And every single person involved in the train of delivery of these materials to doctor’s hands knew what I’ve just told you, they will inevitably cause injury. Then on top of that, it’s not just bad enough that you’re making a foreign protein, you’re making a specific material called spike protein. Those materials are biologically active. That is, if you add them to human blood, for example, they start to coagulate, it clots.

Those materials are biological toxins. So now you’ve got a genetic sequence that forms foreign proteins. That means your body attacks and kills every cell that does it. And if you should release any of that protein in your blood, it will form blood clots. If it releases it near nerves, for example, you will get one or other of several neurological defects.

And of course, it’s not just nerves or blood. There’s a third major factor, and there are many others. But let me give you the third one. These materials are formulated it’s normal to formulate drugs. These are formulated in fatty globules called lipid nanoparticles.

What they do is disguise the foreign genetic information so your body doesn’t see it initially until it gets inside your cells and it goes all around your body. It will glide through the cell wall as if it wasn’t there. And that was the entire point of it. So that means these materials don’t just go to your lymph nodes.

And they certainly don’t stay in your arm where they’re injected. They go all around the body, including into your brain and your blood and every organ in your body. But here’s the thing. Ten years ago, there were papers published, and it was well established and well known in the industry that lipid nanoparticles, lipid nanocarriers deposit their cargo, preferentially in the ovaries, and that was confirmed with the pfizer products in an animal experiment performed for the Japanese regulators.

So, by design, these agents cause an autoimmune attack on every tissue. They make your body form a well understood biological toxin that can damage multiple organs in your body. And they deposited their cargoes, preferentially in the reproductive tissues of women and girls. So if you think that’s by luck, then you’re mistaken.

There is no doubt in my mind, anyone of my caliber, and this is my peers that worked on this, absolutely understood what they were designing and manufacturing. So I think, having heard what I’ve just said, that there was no pandemic and the lie was maintained in order to inject people en masse, I think five and a half billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far.

What do you think is happening and what do you think your role as an individual is in stopping this crime? On. Thank you for listening.