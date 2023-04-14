Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Hits Back At Critics Of Bud Light Campaign

Dylan Mulvaney has hit back at critics of her Bud Light campaign, claiming they ‘don’t understand her’ and have made ‘her a target’ because she is newly trans.

In a recent appearance on Rosie O’Donnell’s podcast, Mulvaney, who is trying to remain “uncontroversial” claims ‘The reason that I think I am so…I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this.

The 26-year-old trans influencer also said we need “all hands on deck” to fight anti-trans legislation, and opened up about what it’s like to be the one of most visible trans people on the planet.

“I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me … But what is their goal?

“These people, they don’t understand me and anything that I do or say then somehow gets taken out of context and is used against me and it’s so sad because everything I try to put out is positive….”

The Mail Online reports: While Mulvaney has shrugged off the criticism, the sting appears to be more lasting for Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company that has lost $3billion in market cap value in recent days.

The beer giant was worth $132billion on March 31st – its highest market cap all year – after a string of well received ads like its Super Bowl commercial featuring Miles Teller and his wife.

Mulvaney’s partnership dropped on April 1st.

By April 3rd, Bud Light fans started sharing their distaste for it. Kid Rock kicked their rage up a gear when he posted a video shooting cases of the beer the same day.

Then, country stars Travis Tritt and John Rich publicly denounced the brand. There were also rumors of depleted sales over Easter Weekend.

Yesterday, Anheuser-Busch’s share price dipped to $64.96 – wiping $3billion total from the company’s value.

The Bud Light parent company now appears to be trapped between a rock and a hard place as it grapples with polarization over its paid partnership with Mulvaney.

PR experst say the company ‘never expected’ a backlash.

Since the controversy emerged on April 1, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch’s main social media accounts have fallen silent, despite major sporting events of the kind the brand typically chimes in on.