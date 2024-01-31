Trump Official Hospitalized After Being Shot by Soros Activist

Mike Gill, a former Trump administration official, has been hospitalized after being shot by a Soros activist in Washington D.C.

The activist, who hasn’t been named, shot the married father of three on K Street at 5.45 p.m. on Monday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The attempted murder comes just a week after Alex Soros, son of the billionaire globalist, called for Trump to be assassinated.

100percentfedup.com reports: Gill served as the chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the Trump administration.

He reportedly remains in critical condition.

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Former Trump Admin Official In Critical Condition after being SHOT In Washington DC..



Mike Gill an education lawyer was shot blocks from the White House on K Street in downtown D.C. at roughly 5:45pm.



Gill served as chief operating officer of the Commodity… pic.twitter.com/lmnhZ012iI — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 31, 2024

The Daily Wire reports:

“We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of the shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition. Out of respect for the family, we have nothing additional to add at this time,” Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for the Gill family, said in a statement to The Daily Wire. After shooting Gill, the same man is believed to have conducted at least two carjackings and one attempted carjacking, and the victim of one of them has died, The Washington Post reported. Police said the perpetrator got into the parked vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing on foot, and that the victim — Gill — collapsed outside the vehicle. The Post said that he had called his wife to say, “Hey, I’m downstairs,” and when she arrived at the ground floor, he had been shot, with the wife rushing out and saying, “Oh my God, that’s my husband.”

The carjacking suspect reportedly was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect fatally shot by officers in Maryland linked to several carjackings and shootings in the D.C. area. https://t.co/IcmCqZuIKn — WTOP (@WTOP) January 30, 2024

Per 7News:

Around 4:30 a.m., the New Carrollton Police Department (NCPD) said the shooting, involving two of its officers, occurred near a laundromat at 7575 Annapolis Road. NCPD said the man was taken into custody and to the hospital, where he later died. It was revealed later by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll that the suspect was involved in several incidents including a deadly carjacking in D.C.

https://twitter.com/boonecutler/status/1752537750723559597

Daily Mail added: