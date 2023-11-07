Trump Says “I’m The Only One That Will Prevent World War Three”

Warning that “we are closer than anyone understands” to “obliteration, Donald Trump declared that he is the only candidate who can prevent World War Three.

Trump made the remarks during a speech at the Florida Republican Party’s “Freedom Summit” in Kissimmee on Saturday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He told the crowd that “When you think of it, how important elections are, you’d have millions of people alive right now if the 2020 election was not rigged. They would be alive. Ukraine, Israel. The attack would have never been made. All of these people would be alive, the cities would be thriving.”

It’s true though — LitalianoVero ™️ (@LItalianoVero) November 6, 2023

Summit News reports: Trump pointed to the global chaos that is now further unfolding, noting “For four straight years, under the Trump administration, I kept America safe, I kept Israel safe, and I kept the entire world safe.”

“I kept my promise and recognized Israel’s eternal capital and opened the American embassy in Jerusalem,” Trump continued, adding “I also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and really, probably most importantly, but they did nothing with it, I withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, but they were supposed to do something with it. And you could have because Iran did not have any money.”

“What is going on. What is going on now is shocking,” Trump urged, adding “All over the planet our enemies knew that if you tried to kill our citizens we will kill you. If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of your blood. That is what it was, and it was not a threat, that was just the way it was going to have to be. And we do it because we want to make sure we are not starting wars. We did not have to start wars.”

Donald J. Trump ReTruthed



RSBN@RSBNetwork



“For four straight years under the Trump Administration, I kept America safe, I kept Israel safe, and I kept the entire world safe.” — President Trump in Kissimmee, Florida

Watch LIVE now on RSBN!



Donald Trump Truth Social 06:37 PM… pic.twitter.com/9ccUK3v765 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 5, 2023

Trump further noted, “In the debate with beautiful Hillary Clinton, she said, ‘Look at him. Look at the way he talks. He is going to get us into wars. He is going to start World War III.’ And I said, ‘No, no, it is the way I talked that will keep you out of World War III.’”

He continued, “To every American is petrified that Joe Biden’s catastrophic weakness will bring our country to ruin, which he has a great chance of doing, he is close to that anyway. He’s cose to economic ruin, I make you this promise, as your president, and nobody else can say it, I will restore peace through strength, and, yes, I am the only one that will prevent World War III, because we are very close to World War III.”

Trump further warned, “this will not be a First World War or a Second World War. This will be obliteration, because the level of power, of weaponry of power you have never seen anything — you do not want to see it. When they talk about global warming, because in 250 years our ocean will be one inch higher, and they never mention the power of nuclear weapons, where one madman can do damage the likes of which nobody has ever seen before. It is just crazy. It is crazy to see it, it is crazy to talk about it.”

“But I will stop it, and it will happen very quickly. There will not be a World War III, and we are closer than anyone understands. To protect our citizens from foreign threats, I will build a state-of-the-art missile defense shield. We will build that. We will build that,” Trump vowed.