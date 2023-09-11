Top Health Official Urges Public To Avoid ‘Deadly’ mRNA Boosters Due to VAIDS Outbreak

Florida’s top health official, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, has urged the public to avoid taking the deadly mRNA booster shots due to a worldwide VAIDS outbreak linked to the Covid shots.

Governor Ron DeSantis‘s hand-picked surgeon general warned the public to avoid getting the new booster that President Biden is expected to approve in the coming days.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Ladapo issued the warning during a press conference, saying there is evidence that the shot could cause severe damage to people’s health.

Ladapo’s warning coincides with similar warnings from other scientists around the world, who are all raising the alarm about the epidemic of vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

Just like AIDS, the disease attacks the body’s natural immune system, making people more vulnerable to other infections.

Slaynews.com reports: “Listen inside to what makes sense, what feels right, you know, what feels like truth,” said Lapado, offering his advice on receiving the shots.

“We all know it when we feel it inside.”

Lapado went on to cite recent global studies showing people who had the “boosters” were more likely to catch Covid and other viruses.

As Slay News reported, a bombshell study found that those who have received mRNA injections are more likely to catch Covid than someone who is unvaccinated.

DeSantis joined Lapado at the event to support the top health official’s warning about the “boosters.”

The governor slammed federal regulators at the FDA and CDC as corrupt, claiming they “have basically become an arm of Big Pharma.”

Approval of the updated booster shots is expected within days.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have all manufactured new versions of the shots to roll out to the public.

Similar to how flu shots are updated each year, the FDA gave COVID-19 vaccine makers a new recipe, targeting variants that are emerging in the run-up to the critical 2024 election.

The shots the FDA is about to approve target the XBB.1.5 variant.

However, the XBB.1.5 variant has faded away in recent months.

CDC estimates show XBB.1.5 is responsible for about 3 percent of current cases.

The federal agency says several other newer Omicron variants dominate, led by the 2024 election variant, EG.5, at about 20 percent.

But despite warnings of new variants for a pandemic that is long over, no increase in deaths has been recorded from the virus.

A recent report noted that most cases of new variants that are recorded have been discovered by “incidental” detection.

This means the patients visited a hospital for a different reason, unrelated to Covid, and were unaware they had the virus until they were tested.

During Ladapo’s press event, DeSantis vowed that Florida will not be enforcing lockdowns, closing schools, or mandating mask-wearing and vaccines because of the recent uptick in cases.

“People are lurching toward this insanity again,” DeSantis said.