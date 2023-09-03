Tucker Carlson Warns Trump Will Be Assassinated by the ‘Deep State’

Tucker Carlson has warned that the ‘Deep State’ are planning to assassinate Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

During an appearance on the Adam Carolla show, Carlson warned: “No one will say that but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. Do you know what I mean? They have decided, permanent Washington and both parties, have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.“

“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work, what’s next? Graph it out, man. We are speeding towards assassination, obviously,” he continued.

“Once you start indicting your political opponents, you know that you have to win or else they’re going to indict you if they win. So they can’t lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They’re not going to do Covid again, I know everyone on the right is afraid they’re going to do Covid and mask mandates — they can’t do that. They’re already been exposed. That won’t work,” he added.

“What are they going to do? They’re going to go to war with Russia is what they’re going to do. There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in this next year.”

And what will start World War 3? Carlson claimed, “I think we could Tonkin Gulf our way into it where all of a sudden missiles land in Poland and “the Russians did it” and we’re going to war. I could see that happening very easily.”

During a speech to Oakland County Republicans in Michigan, Trump pointed out that the US does not have ‘real elections’ and called for the return of paper ballots.

Carlson then urged the Republican Party to support de-escalation, particularly in Ukraine, because the stakes for averting the end of the world have never been higher.

Carlson also made some bombshell revelations about former President Barack Obama too. Carlson said that Obama was using crack and having sex with men shortly before he became President, but the news wasn’t reported on because it would have affected his chances of winning.

Carlson was referring to allegations made by Larry Sinclair, who claims Obama purchased and smoked crack before they had sex in 1999.

“A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said “I’ll sign an affidavit” and he did, “I’ll do a lie detector” and he did,” said Carlson. “‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him”, that was obviously true.”

Due to threats from the Obama campaign, no one dared to report on these revelations at the time.

“It’s not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes, I think this was well-known,” Carlson added, noting that Obama himself admitted to his gay tendencies in a letter to a former girlfriend.