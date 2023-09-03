Peer-Reviewed Study Proves Vaccinated People Will NEVER Stop Producing Deadly Spike Protein

Most people who received Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations will never stop producing deadly spike protein, despite being promised by vaccine manufacturers that spike protein would only be produced for a couple of days.

Remember when they claimed that “the vaccine stays in the arm” and that “harmless spike protein is only produced for a couple of days.” They said they were sure of that, despite no testing or data to confirm their statements.

Three years later, the data is now in, and it appears that many vaccinated people have been turned into mRNA factories and will never stop producing spike protein. The data also proves that Big Pharma, regulators, and governments were lying to us.

A scientific study by Brogna et al., just published, detected the presence of spike protein in COVID-vaccinated people SIX MONTHS after vaccination – and excluded the possibility of cross-contamination of experimental data with wild-circulating COVID infections.

What the Scientists Did

Igory Chudov reports: The study’s authors used a sensitive test, called mass-spectrometry to detect a specific amino-acid sequence that exists only in the vaccine-induced spike protein.

To remind my readers, mRNA COVID vaccines contain genetic code to produce the so-called “spike protein,” a component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allows the virus to penetrate and infect human cells. During the penetration process, called “fusion,” the viral spike protein changes shape, becoming a spear of sorts, penetrating the cell surface.

The only modification that both Pfizer and Moderna did was to “prefusion stabilize” the vaccine-encoded spike protein to prevent it from changing its shape and be more stable in the human body. (You can read more about it here).

The scientists decided to look for that specific, genetically modified protein component.

Experimental design: Mass spectrometry examination of biological samples was used to detect the presence of specific fragments of recombinant Spike protein in subjects who received mRNA-basedvaccines.

The replacement, using two proline amino acids, is referred to as “PP” by the study authors (PP stands for proline-proline). They are Italian and possibly did not realize that “PP” sounds naughty, so in most English literature, the sequence is called “2P”. Leaving kindergarten humor aside, the study authors zero in on the spike protein component that only exists in the COVID vaccine and does NOT occur in the naturally existing Sars-Cov-2 virus.

To be sure that their finding is not spurious, scientists included a control group of people who never received the COVID vaccines:

The study group, from southern Italy, was 40 subjects, 20 were vaccinated with the full cycle of mRNA vaccine as of April 2022, being part of the health sector, and 20 were unvaccinated with negativity for COVID-19 to nasopharyngeal test and with no titer of any antibodies. Other 20 unvaccinated persons were added that were positive for COVID-19.

The three groups were looked at.

It turns out that only the people in the vaccinated subgroup were found to carry vaccine-derived spike protein. What is worse, vaccine spike protein was found as late as six months after the last dose!

The specific PP-Spike fragment was found in 50% of the biological sample analyzed (Figures 1C–E and 2). This presence was independent of the SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody titer. The antibody titers had a geometric mean of 629.86BAU/mL (Figure 1E). The minimum time PP-Spike was detected was 69 days after vaccination, while the maximum time was 187days. Allcontrols (samples from unvaccinated individuals) were negative. The control group (20 unvaccinated people) was also tested after contracting COVID-19 and was negative for PP-spike.

Nowhere does the study state that spike protein production ends after 187 days – the upper limit on time after vaccination was an artifact of the study design.

This picture explains the study design, showing the location of the “stabilized 2P spike protein” amino acid sequence:

The authors explain the likely mechanism of persistent spike protein production:

Note the ominous possibility, “mRNA may be integrated or re-transcribed”. What is that?

Covid Vaccine Becomes Part of Human DNA?

An item of note is the above sentence, “It is possible that the mRNA may be integrated or re-transcribed in some cells.” The so-called reverse transcription, that is, vaccine mRNA becoming part of the human DNA genome in some affected cells, was originally dismissed without evidence by the so-called “COVID science,” until it was demonstrated in in-vitro experiments:

If so, a disturbing possibility exists that COVID spike protein production never ends. To illustrate that, the HIV virus, which causes AIDS, also reverse transcribes and integrates itself into human DNA so that the sufferers’ reprogrammed cells endlessly produce copies of HIV. This is why HIV cannot be cured, only suppressed by drugs.

Similarly, human cells with COVID vaccine genetic code reverse-transcribed into them may also endlessly produce the spike protein for the affected individuals’ lives.