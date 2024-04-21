Tucker: ‘CIA Has Sickening Kompromat on Our Elected Representatives’

Tucker Carlson has revealed that the CIA has ‘sickening Kompromat’ material on many of our elected representatives in the United States.

That’s right. Ever since they assassinated Kennedy, the U.S. has been a covert dictatorship.

🇺🇸 TUCKER: CIA CONTROLS CONGRESS



"Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies, they've told me that, including people who run the intel committee.



That's not compatible with democracy.



