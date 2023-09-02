Irish Singer Róisín Murphy Apologizes After Backlash Over Her Criticism Of Puberty Blockers

Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy has issued an apology to a woke mob who have been hounding her over a Facebook comment where she expressed her opposition to puberty blockers for children.

Murphy formally the frontwoman of Moloko, angered a huge proportion of her fanbase, many whom are part of the LGBTQ+ community, when she described “little mixed-up kids” using puberty blockers as vulnerable and in need of protection while dubbing the treatment “absolutely desolate”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In the ‘offending’ post, which was shared across social media without context of what she was replying to, Murphy wrote, “Please don’t call me a TERF, please don’t keep using that word against women, I beg you! But puberty blockers ARE FUCKED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank.”

The fact that people like @roisinmurphy are expressing ignorant views like this says nothing good about the state of education about trans lives in Ireland at the moment, at the same time as people are harassing librarians and schools to remove books meant to address the problem. pic.twitter.com/sv267E9mSQ — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) August 23, 2023



Breitbart reports: TERF means “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” a term used by radical leftists to denigrate women who do not want dysphoric men invading spaces set apart for the female sex.

On Tuesday, Murphy backed down and apologized to the virtual woke mob for her mundane comment in a lengthy statement, writing, “I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena that I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for.”

“I cannot apologize enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone,” she continued.

“To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking,” she added.

“I’ve had a personal Facebook account for years,” Murphy explained. “The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post. It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

Murphy went on to say that she has spent her “whole life celebrating diversity and different views.”“But I never patronize or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic,” she continued. “The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling, and unpredictable.”“For those of you who are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you,” Murphy added.

The “Overpowered” singer continued, adding, “I am sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

“I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain,” she added. “I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign,’ because campaigning is not what I do.”

It appears that her apologies were too little or too late as it was reported a week later (on August 30) that the English independent record label Ninja Tune were ending Róisín Murphy’s promotion in light of her ‘transphobic comments.’