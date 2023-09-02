Russia Deploys World’s Most Powerful Nuke – Nicknamed ‘Satan II’ – As Tensions Reach Boiling Point

Russia announced on Friday that it has deployed one of the world’s most powerful nuclear missiles – nicknamed ‘Satan II’ – amid rising tensions with the West.

The nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system is capable hitting any target on Earth and is widely believed to be by far the longest-range missile in the world.

The Sarmat, which is in a “superheavy” class of missiles, has a short initial boost phase which gives it superior ability to elude all conventional anti-missile defense systems.

By design, its super long-range gives it the ability to reach targets thousands of missiles away in America or Europe.

According to its specifications, it is the heaviest missile Russia possesses – at over 200 tons – and heavier than all foreign competitors:

This allows it to carry around 15 warheads, up to 750kt. (The bomb US dropped on Hiroshima was 15kt.) This would be enough to wipe out a country the size of France. It can also carry hypersonic missiles, rendering most missile defense systems ineffective.

Infowars.com reports: It has reportedly been in development since 2009, and has been in testing phase for several years, some test flights of which may have failed. The Sarmat has been touted as being able to reach speeds of nearly 16,000 mph.

Last year, after a successful test, Putin described: “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.”

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” Putin added at the time.

Without doubt, the timing of Friday’s announcement is also meant to spook Western leaders, as nuclear rhetoric related to the Ukraine war continues to rise, particularly in the context of Moscow having recently positioned tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.