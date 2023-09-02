Ramaswamy Claims He Can ‘Win 2024 Election in A Landslide’

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has calimed that not only he can win the 2024 presidential election, but he could win it in a “landslide.”
According to Ramaswamy a landslide would be needed to “reunite this country.”
Ramaswamy made his comments on Friday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports.
When asked by Co-host Sandra Smith “Where do you differentiate yourself with the former President Donald Trump?”
Ramaswamy replied: “I’m 38 years old, I have fresh legs. We are reaching the next generation of young Americans. That is why I can win this election in a landslide in a way that no other candidate can. Look at the way we’re running this campaign. I have gone to the inner city of Chicago, Kensington in the middle of Philadelphia, places where traditional Republican candidates dare not touch.”
The presidential candidate continued: “We’re leaving no state left behind, no city left behind, no American left behind, already building a multiethnic working-class coalition”
“And I think this cannot be a 50.1 [percent] election. I think this has to be a landslide moral mandate like Ronald Reagan delivered in 1980. That’s what I’m aiming to do in 2024. That’s the single most important thing that will reunite this country.”
