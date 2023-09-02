New Yorkers Advised To Mask Up For Labor Day Due To New Covid Variants

New Yorkers have been urged to mask up for Labor Day weekend due to the new Covid variants.

New York City is apparently recording a rise in Covid cases and hospital admissions caused by the virus.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The new ultra-transmissible Covid variant called EG.5, also known as Eris, is beleieved to be behind the rise in cases, although there are also concerns over another variant called ‘Pirola’ or BA.2.86, which has been spotted in the city’s wastewater this week, suggesting it is spreading too.

The latest mask advice comes despite studies finding that they were worthless in preventing the spread of COVID.

TGP reports: The New York Health Department advised New Yorkers to wear masks. The advisory is voluntary…for now.

“As cases rise, precautions become increasingly important, especially for our most vulnerable New Yorkers who are older, disabled, or have underlying health conditions. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, along with other proven prevention tools – like masking, testing, and staying home when sick – continue to be our best defense against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

“Antibodies from vaccination and prior infection will continue to provide some protection, as will available antiviral treatments like Paxlovid, which is still effective against all circulating strains of COVID-19,” he said.

The Daily Mail reported: