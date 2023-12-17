UK Footballer Collapses On Pitch After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Saturday

Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately ran on to the pitch with paramedics and medical staff to render aid.

Infowars reports: The 29-year-old was “responsive” as he was carried off on a stretcher ten minutes later to applause from around the ground.

The Premier League game between Luton and Bournemouth was suspended shortly after with both teams said they were “in no state of mind to continue.”

The Luton team confirmed Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was responsive and taken to the hospital.

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.

He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.… pic.twitter.com/YCTiHtH5Nx — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

“It is the second time this year that Lockyer has collapsed during a game. In May, he was taken to the hospital during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry but after heart surgery, he was given the ‘all clear’ to return to action in June,” the Daily Mail reported.

