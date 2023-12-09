Ukraine Is In ‘Mortal Danger’ Without More Foreign Aid Says Olena Zelenska

The wife of Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukrainian citizens are in “mortal danger” of being left to die if the West does not continue with their financial support.

Ukraines First lady Olena Zelenska made the remarks a day after US Republican senators blocked a key aid bill that would have provided more than $60bn worth of support to Ukraine.

The Guardian reports: Zelenska told the BBC the slowdown in aid represented a “mortal danger” for her country:

We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die. And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die. It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade. It is a matter of life for us. Therefore, it hurts to see that.

The White House has warned that US funds for Ukraine could soon run out, and Republicans have held up a deal to authorise more assistance.

The UK has also been urging politicians in Washington DC to agree on a deal for Ukraine. The UK foreign secretary, David Cameron, said on a visit to Washington this week that the US was the “linchpin” of the western coalition backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia.