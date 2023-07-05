UN Demands ‘Indefinite Emergency Powers’ In the Event of ‘Complex Global Shocks’

The UN has outlined a far-reaching plan to seize emergency martial law authority over the entire world in the event of a variety of “complex global shocks” in order to ensure there is total compliance from every government and institution in response to whatever crisis is declared by the elite.

According to the UN, the globalist elite must be provided with the legal right to punish any government, institution or private sector company or individual who dissents from the official, unified response to whatever crisis is declared by the UN.

In a paper from March, the UN gives several examples of what could trigger the emergency authority, including “major climatic event,” “future pandemic risks,” a “global digital connectivity disruption,” “major event in outer space,” and generic “unforeseen risks, (‘black swan’ events).”

The Federalist reports that the plan is to be finalised at a September 2024 ‘Summit of the Future,’ where the UN will adopt a ‘Pact for the Future,’ to include policies that have been outlined in the globalist body’s ‘Our Common Agenda‘ report.

One such policy is an “emergency platform” during any events that have a global impact that would provide the UN the authority to “actively promote and drive an international response that places the principles of equity and solidarity at the centre of its work.”

“..the United Nations would be given unprecedented authority over the public and private sectors of huge swaths of the world, all in the name of battling a yet unknown crisis.”



What could possibly go wrong?https://t.co/fCGcTcrTsO — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2023

The report notes that some details of the emergency platform were outlined in the paper with the UN secretary-general stating, “I propose that the General Assembly provide the Secretary-General and the United Nations system with a standing authority to convene and operationalize automatically an Emergency Platform in the event of a future complex global shock of sufficient scale, severity and reach.”

The paper further suggests that such authority would “Ensure that all participating actors make commitments that can contribute meaningfully to the response and that they are held to account for delivery on those commitments.”

According to the UN, every government and institution in the world must be operating in lockstep with the global agenda. Anyone who fails to support the globalist response will be “held to account.”

It also states that while the emergency authority would have an initial finite lifespan, the UN would be able to extend it indefinitely if it saw fit to do so.

The Federalist report notes that the Biden Administration has backed the proposal on multiple occasions, prompting reporter Justin Haskins to warn that “If the emergency platform is approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist.”