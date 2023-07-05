Madonna had to be “brought back from the dead” with a Narcan injection, an emergency medical treatment commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose, according to reports.

Pop star Madonna was rushed to New York City hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive at her residence, Page Six reported.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” according to the post.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

While the mainstream media has been reporting that Madonna was suffering from a bacterial infection, the course of treatment given to Madonna does not match this ailment.

Radar Online reported that Madonna’s “brush with death was far worse than anyone knows.”

When the Queen of Pop was found unresponsive on June 24, those who discovered her lifeless body were forced to administer a NARCAN injection, sources said. TRENDING: Evil Adrenochrome Dealers Caught Splurging on Lamborghinis NARCAN is an emergency medical treatment commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose. But it is also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition Madonna is said to have suffered. The injection, commonly held in medical treatment kits of the rich and famous, is considered useful to increase blood pressure in the management of septic shock, a life-threatening condition that happens when blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level.

There is nothing at all to suggest the hitmaker needed NARCAN for the ill effects of any drug use.