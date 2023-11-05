UN Says Bill Gates ‘Digital IDS’ Will Be Mandatory To Participate in Society

The United Nations has announced plans to rollout “digital IDs” worldwide by the year 2030, which will be mandatory for people who wish to participate in society.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is launching a project to advance the agenda, which will ensure all members of the public will be forced to participate in the scheme.

The project is based on what’s known as “digital public infrastructure,” aka, DPI.

NN reports: The unelected globalist organization’s justification for demanding that the human race be pinned down with “digital IDs” is the alleged necessity to reach the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

DPI is a recently emerged buzzword used by bureaucrats and corporate elites during discussions about using technology to rob the public of their freedoms.

The push for DPI – i.e. “Digital IDs,” vaccine passports, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) – is being championed by the globalist WEF.

The plan is also being backed and advanced by Bill Gates and his foundation, the UN, and the European Union (EU).

Global elites claim DPIs are being promoted to aid development in several ways.

However, what often gets lost in corporatespeak is that the push for DPI is a ruse to speed up the introduction of digital IDs and payments, with a deadline of 2030.

November 8 is the date when the UNDP is implementing its “50in5” program.

The UN described the project as advancing “the conversation around the development of safe, inclusive and interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI).”

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is essential for countries to improve their economies & the well-being of people.



Join us for the launch of the #50in5 initiative to discuss how building inclusive DPI can foster strong economies & equitable societies: https://t.co/SB2QDNJp2I pic.twitter.com/S01Rpxq1VP — UNDP Digital (@UNDPDigital) October 25, 2023

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been a part of the project’s launch.

The group’s “Digital Public Goods Alliance and Co-Develop” has been endorsing DPIs from its inception.

The plan to roll out the global digital IDs by 2030 is meant to include all citizens of UN member-states.

50 countries are designated as global testbeds, where the DPI in question will receive a concerted push from said entities.

Unsurprising, the technology will be tested in third-world countries – Africa (sub-Saharan, particularly) and India before being rolled out globally before 2030.

In September, the WEF came out with a series of articles pushing for DPI enforcement.

The WEF promises that the new “cashless societies” and digital IDs will be welcomed by the public due to their “zero-knowledge tech.”

And of course, the WEF is only “thinking about the children” while pursuing this new technology.

“Children’s rights around the world can be boosted by investing in digital public infrastructures,” said one caption on the WEF’s website.