United Nations Caught Invoking the Antichrist on World Invocation Day

The United Nations openly participated in a satanic ritual during the annual World Invocation Day on May 23, 2024.

The event, which has been observed since 1952, is organized by the Lucis Trust, an organization with a long history of collaboration with the UN.

Lucis Trust cites the writings of Theosophical Society founder Helena Blavatsky as the inspiration for their organisation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Expose-news.com reports: So, who or what is the Lucis Trust invoking on 23 May? This shadowy group is undeniably calling forth satan and the antichrist to lead the world, Dr. Mathew Maavak writes. But what is this group doing at the United Nations?

To all Christians around the world, you know what to do; Jesus taught us how we should pray. In Jesus’ name, we are victorious.

Just who or what is the Lucis Trust summoning on ‘World Invocation Day’?

The Lucis Trust, which has a long history of working with the United Nations, will be celebrating the World Invocation Day tomorrow (23 May). This event has been consistently observed on the “day of the Gemini full moon since 1952,” according to the Lucis Trust website. The annual event has to align with astrological cues. Last year, the World Invocation Day was held on 3 June which naturally featured a Gemini full moon. (Tomorrow also happens to be the Buddhist holy day of Vesak).

An integral part of the event is the Great Invocation which summons the “spiritual energies of Light, Love and Purpose.” The following mantra, appealing to the “Mind of God” itself, will presumably be chanted by adherents worldwide to accelerate the “evolution of human consciousness and the elevation of the Planet.” Here it is, in all its claptrap glory:

The Great Invocation From the point of Light within the Mind of God Let light stream forth into human minds, Let Light descend on Earth. From the point of Love within the Heart of God Let love stream forth into human hearts, May the Coming One return to Earth From the centre where the Will of God is known Let purpose guide all little human wills – the purpose which the Masters know and serve. From the centre which we call the human race Let the Plan of Love and Light work out And may it seal the door where evil dwells. Let Light and Love and Power restore the Plan on Earth.

If the Great Invocation appears like a sinister manifesto, it is simply because it is nothing other than one! Guised under the mumbo-jumbo of New Age esoterism, its primary goal is to hasten the return of the “light” and “Coming One” to Earth. Any guesses as to whom these appellations represent? I am also reminded of the mysterious “thousand points of light” which was invoked more than once by former US President George H.W. Bush.

I will include passages from the Lucis Trust itself to illustrate what the Great Invocation is all about.

The energies of Divinity are abundantly available and, when the Enlightened beings who occupy the realm of soul are invoked, this higher love flows through us into the world. Through widespread use of the Great Invocation on World Invocation Day, humanity becomes the bridge between spirit and matter, transmitting spiritual energies and distributing them to the entire planetary life. Together, we can release energies which will enable humanity to give birth to a new civilisation, bringing illumination to the darkness and unification to that which has been divided. The universal Christ, embodying the Principle of Love, is the head of Hierarchy and oversees all aspects of its work. As the “Coming One,” the World Teacher, He works for all humanity – people of all religions and those of no religious persuasion at all. He represents the fullest expression of divinity to which human beings can aspire. When the Great Invocation invokes the Coming One, it invokes this potentiality.

The Lucis Trust and the United Nations have been officially “illuminating” the world for over seven decades but all we have become accustomed to is growing darkness. So, either these invocations aren’t working or behind the smokescreen, these incantations serve as a ritual spell to herald the darkest of nights. And why shouldn’t it be anything else? Biblical scripture has been turned on its head to depict fallen angels and lucifer in a positive light. Here is an incriminating excerpt from the Lucis Trust itself:

The role of the solar angels and their sacrifice on behalf of humanity is discussed at length in The Secret Doctrine by H.P. Blavatsky. In fact, in 1887 the magazine of the Theosophical Society took “Lucifer” as its name in an effort to bring clarity to what it regarded as an unfairly maligned sacrificing angel.

Lucifer, the “unfairly maligned sacrificing angel,” is who the Great Invocation wants to summon tomorrow. Theosophists more or less anticipate his imminent incarnation in the form of the mystical Maitreya.

The Lucifer Connection

If you think the Lucis Trust is just a fringe movement patronised by quirkier segments of the global elite, think again. Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of late US President Franklin D. Roosevelt had included the Great Invocation in her endorsement of the UN Declaration of Human Rights on World Invocation Day in 1952. You can read the summary of this event and her recorded message HERE.

I wonder how the all-powerful Communist Bloc, which was hostile to religion and superstition, could tolerate this drivel during its heydays? The Lucis Trust must have had some powerful backers in order to smooth over its jarring influence at the UN. However, due to extensive multimedia censorship on the subject matter, it is becoming increasingly difficult to unearth an exhaustive list of powerful patrons associated with the Trust – although I remember perusing through such a list about 20 years ago.

The Wikipedia page on the Lucis Trust has been removed for obvious reasons. However, prior inputs and discussions on the topic have been relatively preserved and these exchanges stretch back to 2007.

“Let there be light”

The Lucis Trust was allegedly founded by Alice Bailey, although I suspect she was merely charged to front the organisation. As the conventional narrative goes, Bailey had dedicated three decades of her life to researching and developing a “neo-theosophical system of esoteric thought covering such topics as how spirituality relates to the Solar System, meditation, healing, spiritual psychology, the destiny of nations, and prescriptions for society in general. She described the majority of her work as having been telepathically dictated to her by a Master of Wisdom, initially referred to only as “the Tibetan” or by the initials “D.K.,” later identified as Djwal Khul.” (Djwal suspiciously sounds like the Islamic “dajjal” aka the “Deceitful Messiah.”)

Djwal Khul is not a historical person but an entity personified by a mysterious Tibetan disciple of “The Ageless Wisdom” esoteric cult – at least according to Bailey and her cohorts. Theosophical texts describe him as being a member of the “Spiritual Hierarchy … of Mahatmas, one of the Masters of the Ancient Wisdom.” Djwal Khul’s name first appeared in the works of Blavatsky, the co-founder of the Theosophical Society in the 1880s.

Djwal Khul therefore appears to be an incarnation of yet another “unfairly maligned sacrificing angel.” Incidentally, the theosophical circle had once included the infamous satanist Aleister Crowley who was described as “the wickedest man in the world” in his prime. (It will take a lifetime to study all the trails, nooks and corners of this malefic matrix but I am trying my best to produce a reasonable compendium here).

One central question that needs to be answered is how did a hyper-esoteric entity such as the Lucis Trust gain such an esteemed foothold in the UN. Was it because it had consistently enjoyed the patronage of global movers and shakers? The Lucis Trust’s New Group of World Servers include leaders who are entrusted to “initiate and carry forward activities which benefit humanity as a whole.”

And just who are these selfless “world servers”? There is a website that has provided a sampling of these shady individuals and entities. And of course, no such list is complete without the inclusion of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros and a host of usual suspects. These entities together direct policies across the global (geo)political, economic, environmental, societal and technological spectrums. In other words, they get to dictate all facets of life. Call it a satanic stronghold.

With such a pedigree, it is therefore unsurprising that the publishing arm of the Lucis Trust was once called the Lucifer Publishing Company.

One of Lucis’ penultimate goals is the syncretisation of various belief systems into a One World Religion as evinced by the seal of the Theosophical Society below.

Bear in mind that Bailey was once married to an episcopalian pastor and had a Christian upbringing. She would have known that Christians had always synonymised lucifer with satan. But that didn’t deter her from working towards a unified society based on a global “spirit of religion” and to regard lucifer as a “unfairly maligned sacrificing angel”.

Apart from mystical Tibetans, from where did Bailey and her fellow Theosophists get their occultic ideas and how were they able to glide across the corridors of power? Something really evil and powerful must be at work!

The UN Connection

The Lucis Trust is headquartered at 866 United Nations Plaza Suite 482, New York. On paper, it enjoys a Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (“ECOSOC”) and is recognised by the Department of Global Communications at the United Nations as a Non-Governmental Organisation (“NGO”).

In a webpage dedicated to ‘Supporting the Work of the United Nations’, the Lucis Trust has the following sections: ‘Educate Yourself About the UN’ (on issues ranging from Sustainable Development Goals to human rights etc); ‘Donate to UN Funds’; ‘Create a UN Study Group’; ‘Establish or Join a Local UN Support Group’; ‘Contact Educators’; ‘Contact Local Media Outlets’; ‘Social Media’; ‘Encourage Organisations to Support the UN’; ‘Encourage Government Engagement with the UN’; and, ‘UN Web Sites’.

It has all the appearance of a high-powered UN advocacy group, particularly as the page features a photo of the eco-anarchist Greta Thunberg with the UN Secretary-General. But rather ominously, the page also includes a section called ‘Meditation, Invocation & Prayer’. What is this mumbo-jumbo doing in the beehive of high-stakes international relations and what is the tangible value of the “meditation room” at the United Nations? According to the Lucis Trust, this shrine serves the following function:

Groups and individuals that value the power of thought are encouraged to support the United Nations through meditation, invocation and prayer. Learn about the Meditation Room at the United Nations which is open to the public when the UN Headquareters [sic] building in new York [sic] is open. From time to time World Goodwill’s Cycle of Conferences Initiative focuses on important meetings and summits at the United Nations.

It seems that the esoteric goals of the United Nations have been conveniently outsourced to the Lucis Trust to avoid controversies and conflicts of interests.

The “Coming One”

As for the “Coming One” and “World Teacher” who will work for all of humanity under a syncretised religion, look no further than references to the antichrist and the false prophet in the Bible.

The “Enlightened beings” invoked by Lucis’ proteges are nothing but fallen angels whose activities and manifestations will snowball in the End Times. The surge in multifaceted chaos worldwide are just symptoms of this ongoing “enlightenment.”

Nothing should surprise the readers of ‘The Eye Opener’ anymore but a permanent occultic representation at the UN which hosts an annual rite to invoke satan and the antichrist still leaves me speechless.

About the Author

Mathew Maavak holds a PhD in Policy Studies and is affiliated with the Big Data Excellence Centre. He specialises in systems science, global risks, strategic foresight, geopolitics and governance. He is a Malaysian expert on risk foresight and governance.

Dr. Maavak has published numerous Op-Eds on a variety of eclectic subjects for over 20 years – by “connecting the dots” in a disjointed world. He has written articles for various publications including Eurasia Review, Modern Diplomacy and Business Standard. He has also appeared on CCTV (China), Sputnik (Russia), and other media outlets, sharing his expertise on global issues.

He is the author of a Substack page titled ‘The Eye Opener’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE. You can also support his work by tipping him a one-time cuppa with Ko-Fi.