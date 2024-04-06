United Nations Says ‘Eradicating White People’ Would Solve Climate Change

The United Nations has controversially declared that ‘eradicating white people’ would help solve the growing problem of climate change.

According to UN youth adviser Ayisha Siddaqa, white men and capitalism are the primary cause of so-called ‘global boiling‘.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Per The New York Post:

UN adviser says the ‘white man has brought life as we know it to the verge of extinction’: ‘Racial harmony is fallacy’ A United Nations youth climate adviser has a history of social media posts that call for the destruction of capitalism, claim “terrorism” is used as a Western smear to justify its imperialism and attack White people for purportedly fueling humanity’s extinction vis-à-vis the climate crisis. The United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres personally selected Pakistani-American Ayisha Siddiqa as one of his advisers to help “accelerat[e] the implementation of his climate action agenda,” a 2023 UN announcement stated. Siddiqa was a Time Woman of the Year in 2023 who has co-founded two youth climate activist organizations… Siddiqa attributes a simple cause to climate change – White people. In March 2021, she posted, “[T]he white man has brought life as we know it, to the verge of extinction.” “The white man sits at the highest level of power in the world, the same way he has killed, looted and abused black and brown people for profit so has he the earth,” she posted in May 2022… “We’re allowing White people to have too much space,” she said. “[W]hite people have absolutely no prerogative or authority to lead the movement.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So she is openly racist?

Meet Ayisha Siddiqa (@Ayishas12), a climate adviser for the UN. She claims the "white man" and "capitalism" are responsible for bringing life to "the verge of extinction" and calls white men k*llers, looters, and abusers.



Her account is filled with hateful anti-white posts.… pic.twitter.com/jSbkVnW7KN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

It appears Ayisha Siddiqa (@Ayishas12) is a blatant racist as well as a climate adviser for the UN. https://t.co/R4KFRMnaoC — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) April 2, 2024

Why are we even funding the UN?