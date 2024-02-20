US Embalmer Speaks Out About ‘Strange White Fibrous Clots’ Found In Dead Bodies

Funeral director and embalmer Richard Hirschman has spoken out about the mysterious appearance of strange, rubber-like blood clots found in corpses following the rollout of the Covid jabs.

The embalmer from Alabama recent;y released a disturbing video on his social media account, which has since amassed over 15 million views.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, far left or right, white or black, male or female, rich or poor, this is what I am seeing coming out of the circulatory system during the embalming process since early 2021. In the prior 20 years I don't recall ever seeing this before. Something… pic.twitter.com/wUNqs2UNXF — Richard Hirschman (@r_hirschman) August 11, 2023

TGP reports: Hirschman had a role in the hit documentary “Died Suddenly,” which was released in late 2022 and has garnered almost 19 million views. It is a fascinating account of anomalies found in deceased humans since the roll-out of these experimental vaccines and more.

The video features Hirschman removing what he describes as “strange white fibrous clots” from the right jugular vein of a deceased individual. Nicky King, who is also an embalmer, was recording the procedure.

Hirschman, who has more than two decades of experience in embalming, expressed his disbelief and concern in the video’s caption.

“This is a video of me removing one of the strange white fibrous clots, from the right jugular vein. The person who was recording it is Nicky King, who is also an embalmer. I didn’t notice it until I lifted the vessel up. I could feel it inside the vein. I only show this because people still don’t believe it and ask for video evidence. What’s causing this? I can’t say for sure, but I didn’t start seeing this until early 2021. Unfortunately, I still find strange clotting in several bodies that I embalm,”

In the video below Hirschman joins Alex Jones to discuss his findings.