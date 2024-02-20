KFC Abandoning Chicago Due To ‘Rampant Crime’ Caused By Leftist Policies

Fact checked
February 20, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Three KFC locations have joined the mass exodus of businesses leaving Chicago due to rampant crime caused by leftist policies making it increasingly difficult to earn an honest living in the city.

Residents of Chicago are concerned about the future of the local economy due to the number of established businesses closing their doors and taking their business elsewhere.

Law and order in Chicago has been deteriorating since former mayor Lori Lightfoot supported measures to defund the city’s police department in 2020.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

Less than one year later, due to the explosion in crime, Mayor Lightfoot had changed her tune and was begging the federal government for more law enforcement resources.

As Chicago’s crime problem persists, it’s becoming increasingly clear city leaders have no plans to get it under control.

TRENDING: EU Legalizes Child Porn As WEF Agenda To Normalize Pedophilia Accelerates

Illinoispolicy reports: While the number of murders in Chicago declined in 2023 – as they did in most major cities – Chicago still leads the nation in the number of homicides, with 644 killings and 36 mass shootings.

That’s 36 mass shootings if you use the FBI definition of four or more people shot. Use the Chicago Police Department’s definition of mass shootings as three or more shot, then there were 83 mass shootings in Chicago.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

The city also led the nation with 76 school-aged children killed. Violent crime incidents rose in 2023 as well – numbers that are likely being under-reported because of police shortages.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.