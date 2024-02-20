American Red Cross Begins Deferring Blood Donors Who Had Covid Vaccine

The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid mRNA vaccine as the fallout from the disastrous vaccine roll out continues spreading through society.

Blood donors who answer yes to the question are told to call ahead and see if they are still eligible to donate blood.

Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino), a former Hollywood entertainment lawyer turned conservative commentator, wrote on X: “The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid vaccine. If you answer Yes, they want you to call ahead to see if you’re still eligible I thought the vax was “safe and effective”? What info are they hiding from us?”

The American Red Cross website clarifies its position, stating it follows FDA guidance for blood donation eligibility post-COVID-19 vaccination. Deferral times may vary depending on the vaccine type administered. Donors who have been inoculated with an inactivated or RNA-based vaccine from AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer are typically not deferred, provided they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.

According to the Red Cross website: