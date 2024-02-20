American Red Cross Begins Deferring Blood Donors Who Had Covid Vaccine

The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid mRNA vaccine as the fallout from the disastrous vaccine roll out continues spreading through society.
Blood donors who answer yes to the question are told to call ahead and see if they are still eligible to donate blood.
Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino), a former Hollywood entertainment lawyer turned conservative commentator, wrote on X: “The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid vaccine. If you answer Yes, they want you to call ahead to see if you’re still eligible I thought the vax was “safe and effective”? What info are they hiding from us?”
The American Red Cross website clarifies its position, stating it follows FDA guidance for blood donation eligibility post-COVID-19 vaccination. Deferral times may vary depending on the vaccine type administered. Donors who have been inoculated with an inactivated or RNA-based vaccine from AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer are typically not deferred, provided they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.
According to the Red Cross website:
COVID-19 Vaccine and Blood Donor Eligibility Information
The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. The following eligibility guidelines apply to each COVID-19 vaccine received, including boosters:
- There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer.
- Eligible blood donors who received a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.
- If you have an appointment scheduled and need to change your donation date based on the above guidance, click here.
- If you have further eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.
GWP report: This policy has resurfaced amid heated discussions among groups opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. These individuals advocate for a distinct blood bank exclusively for the unvaccinated, fearing that blood from vaccinated donors might compromise their “pure” blood. This demand underscores the ongoing debate over vaccine safety and the potential implications for blood donation practices.
The People’s Voice previously reported that the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, is demanding answers from Dr. Robert M. Califf, the Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding the detection of host cell DNA fragments in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
