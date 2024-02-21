MSM Finally Admits Covid Jabs Are Responsible For Surge In Blood, Brain and Heart Disorders

Mainstream media around the world has finally decided to admit the experimental Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations have caused a massive surge in excess deaths, and an uptick in blood, brain and heart disorders.

Multiple mainstream news outlets including Fox, the New York Post, Bloomberg and the Washington Times have chosen to report Covid vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are behind an uptick in sudden deaths and injuries.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

We were right about the vaccines the whole time and the mainstream media tried to ridicule us while social media tried to silence us.

In the largest Covid vaccine safety study to date, researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network analyzed 99 million people who received jabs in eight countries and monitored for increases in 13 medical conditions, Bloomberg News reported.

The study, which was published in the medical journal Vaccine last week, found the vaccines were linked to a “slight spike” in neurological, blood and heart-related medical conditions.

Who wants to place a bet on how long it will take them to go from “slight” to “significant?”

The New York Post reports on the findings:

Rare cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — were found in the first, second and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

Another heart condition, ​pericarditis, the inflammation of the cardiac muscle, had a 6.9-fold increased risk in those who received a third dose of AstraZeneca’s viral-vector shot, the study found.

TRENDING: Pfizer To Rake In Trillions From Turbo Cancer Deaths, Insider Claims

Meanwhile, a first and fourth dose of Moderna’s jab had a 1.7-fold and 2.6-fold increased risk, respectively.

An increased risk also was identified of a type of blood clot in the brain from viral-vector shots such as the one developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by AstraZeneca, Bloomberg said.

There was a 2.5 times greater risk of developing Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, among people who received AstraZeneca’s jab, according to the study.

Possible safety signals for ​transverse myelitis, a spinal cord inflammation, were identified after viral-vector vaccines, as was acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, the inflammation and swelling in the brain and spinal cord, after both viral-vector and mRNA vaccines, the researchers found.