US Healthcare Facilities Reinstate Mask Mandates

Health officials will use any excuse to bring back the oppressive and ineffective Covid mandates.
Hospitals are reinstating face mask mandates in California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and other states, citing the mild JN.1 covid variant that is becoming the dominant strain spreading throughout the country.
In Los Angeles the mask mandate for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors started on December 30th.
InfoWars reports:
The mask mandates apply to healthcare workers and staff but patients are also “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.
Liberals in LA County are over the moon about the return of ineffective masking.
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center reinstated mask mandates across 40 hospitals last Friday.
UMass Memorial Medical Center, the largest healthcare provider in Central Massachusetts, reimplemented mask mandates effective Jan. 2.
“These changes are expected to remain in effect for approximately one month, at which time they will be reevaluated based on current trends. The health and wellbeing of our patients, visitors and employees is our top priority,” Dr. Andrew Karson, president of UMass Memorial Medical Group, said in a statement.
Keiser Permanente has also reimposed mask mandates for healthcare staff in Washington.
Niamh Harris
