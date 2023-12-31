US Healthcare Facilities Reinstate Mask Mandates

Health officials will use any excuse to bring back the oppressive and ineffective Covid mandates.

Hospitals are reinstating face mask mandates in California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and other states, citing the mild JN.1 covid variant that is becoming the dominant strain spreading throughout the country.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In Los Angeles the mask mandate for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors started on December 30th.

InfoWars reports:

The mask mandates apply to healthcare workers and staff but patients are also “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.

Liberals in LA County are over the moon about the return of ineffective masking.

We did it! Mask requirements are back in healthcare settings in LA County as of today Dec 29th! Thank you to everyone who has been tirelessly working on protecting our community for months, you made this happen! pic.twitter.com/KxAWn7ZDr9 — Joaquín Beltrán for Congress #FreePalestine (@joaquinlife) December 29, 2023

.@theacecoalition visited @lapublichealth this morning and were told the great news in person that mask requirements have returned to healthcare immediately! They thanked us for our advocacy and said they looked forward to working with us in the new year. It’s about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/k8fj314Fjy — Joaquín Beltrán for Congress #FreePalestine (@joaquinlife) December 29, 2023

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center reinstated mask mandates across 40 hospitals last Friday.

UPMC hospitals which operate 40 hospitals across multiple states in US have issued an urgent mandatory mask alert for all their hospitals as the novel more severe JN1 Covid virus starts to surge pic.twitter.com/wl0T5rrpVj — Chris Turnbull (@EnemyInAState) December 24, 2023

UMass Memorial Medical Center, the largest healthcare provider in Central Massachusetts, reimplemented mask mandates effective Jan. 2.

“These changes are expected to remain in effect for approximately one month, at which time they will be reevaluated based on current trends. The health and wellbeing of our patients, visitors and employees is our top priority,” Dr. Andrew Karson, president of UMass Memorial Medical Group, said in a statement.

Keiser Permanente has also reimposed mask mandates for healthcare staff in Washington.