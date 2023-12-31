Russia’s envoy to the United Nations has claimed that American and British “consultants” helped Kiev kill civilians

Vassily Nebenzia, told the Security Council that the US and Britain helped Ukraine carry out Saturday’s deadly strikes using cluster bombs on the Russian border city of Belgorod

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The UN condemned Ukraine’s deadly shelling of Belgorod as “unacceptable”

RT reports: Russia requested an urgent Security Council meeting after Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod earlier in the day, killing at least 22 people and injuring more than 100.

In his remarks, Nebenzia described the shelling as “a premeditated act of terrorism against civilians,” arguing that Kiev’s Western supporters share responsibility for the deaths.

“The West is complicit in the crimes committed by the gang [in power] in Kiev,” the diplomat said. “We know that British and American consultants were directly involved in the organization of this terrorist act.”

He warned that “the organizers and perpetrators” of the strikes will “be punished.”

Press TV reported that ‘London was behind Kiev’s terrorist act’

In an audio statement Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said “Britain is behind the terrorist act,” adding that London, together with Washington “have been instigating the Kiev regime” to commit terrorist acts amid the failed summer counteroffensive.

“Amid the lack of even the smallest chances to improve the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ miserable situation on the ground, [Washington and London] resorted to the tactics of terrorist attacks against civilians,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova recalled that the UK had virtually prohibited Kiev from holding talks with Moscow, focusing on a “battlefield victory” instead.

She referred to an earlier interview by a Ukrainian senior legislator, David Arakhamia.

The politician, who heads President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party in parliament and led the Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks, had told the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 that the conflict could have ended in spring 2022.

Moscow, at that time, had offered to hold peace with Kiev in exchange for neutrality and a promise not to join NATO, he said in late November.

However, according to Arakhamia the then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kiev in early April, told Ukrainian officials not to “sign anything” with the Russians and to “just continue fighting” instead.