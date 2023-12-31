Russia Calls Emergency UN Meeting After Ukraine Attacks Civilians With Cluster Bombs

Moscow has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting after Ukraine struck the border city of Belgorod with cluster bombs on Saturday killing at least 20 civilians including 2 children.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Kiev deployed cluster munitions, banned by 110 nations under a 2008 UN convention, against civilian targets, which it called a “terrorist act.”

Moscow’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told the Security Council that the US and Britain helped Ukraine carry out deadly strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod.

“(It was a) deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target,” he said

“The West is complicit in the crimes committed by the gang [in power] in Kiev,” he said. “We know that British and American consultants were directly involved in the organization of this terrorist act.”

InfoWars reports: The missiles were also launched using a RM-70 Vampire, made by the Czech Republic, a NATO member.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy demanded answers for why NATO weaponry was used by Ukraine against Russian civilians.

Russia asked for emergency UN Security Council meeting today at 3 pm EST. We also insist on the presence of Czech PR to the UN to explain why this country’s ammunition is being used for killing civilians in Belgorod https://t.co/wQYDnfvW3z — Dmitry Polyanskiy 🇺🇳 (@Dpol_un) December 30, 2023

“We also insist on the presence of [the] Czech [permanent representative] to the UN to explain why this country’s ammunition is being used for killing civilians in Belgorod,” Polyanskiy said.

Footage captured by a pedestrian dash cam shows the missile strike in the middle of downtown

The moment unguided Ukrainian MLRS rockets started killing civilians in the middle of Belgorod.



This is 100% an intentional attack against the population, and it is the true colours of Ukraine that our media isn’t too keen to share. pic.twitter.com/SZpX3sZr5N — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) December 30, 2023

The cowardly rocket attack against peaceful #Belgorod is a damning indictment of the #Kiev regime’s sponsors, incl in the 🇬🇧UK Government, who have been cheering on, citing the defense of "freedom and democracy" & even sickly relishing "casualties".



This is on your conscience. pic.twitter.com/BnCN5nv1vZ — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 30, 2023

From RT:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would present the Belgorod blitz to the UN as a “terrorist” act, adding that the Kremlin blames the UK and US for inciting the attack. “With not a single chance to improve the Ukrainian army’s deplorable situation on the ground, the Anglo-Saxons have taken on the tactic of terror attacks on civilians,” she said. The attack came less than a day after Russian forces unleashed a “massive” wave of missile and drone strikes on targets throughout Ukraine. However, Russia’s military “strikes only military facilities and infrastructure directly related to them,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. “We will continue to act in this way,” the ministry continued, adding that “this crime [the attack on Belgorod] will not go unpunished.”

Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod was retaliation against Russia’s sweeping air strike on Ukraine targets, the largest air attack since the conflict began in Feb. 2022.

Biden issued a statement Friday following Russia’s air attack campaign, warning that America could get “directly” involved in the conflict.

“When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk rises that the United States gets pulled in directly. And the consequences reverberate around the world,” he said.

Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to Washington, said Biden’s statement confirms that America is “waging hybrid warfare” against Russia.