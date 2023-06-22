USDA Approves Bill Gates’ Lab-Grown Meat For Sale Despite Causing ‘Turbo Cancers’ In Human Subjects

The U.S. government is approving lab-grown meat sales to the public for the first time, issuing a “no questions” response to the request for approval, despite scientific evidence the fake meat products funded by Bill Gates cause “turbo cancers” in humans.

“Cultivated” meat producers UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat received approval from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday to begin commercially selling their chicken products.

The final approval comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a “no questions” response to GOOD Meat in March of this year, marking the company’s lab-grown chicken product safe to eat.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the World Economic Forum as the solution to so-called climate change. However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it. Watch:

The National Pulse shined a light on this issue, citing a Bloomberg story about Gates’ fake meat crusade. The investigation by Joe Fassler explained why Bill Gates’ fake meat companies use immortalized cell lines for their products.

“Normal meat cells don’t just keep dividing forever. To get the cell cultures to grow at rates big enough to power a business, several companies … are quietly using what are called immortalized cells, something most people have never eaten intentionally,” Fassler wrote.

While immortalized cell lines “are a staple of medical research,” Fassler noted that these are technically pre-cancerous and can be fully cancerous at times.

TRENDING: Mel Gibson: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing Pedophile Ring

“The problem is that the materials used to make the product – ‘immortalized cell lines’ – replicate forever, just like cancer. Which means, in effect, that they are cancer. Industry types are ‘confident’ that eating such products poses no risk.

“But it’s not difficult to see, even if the products are ‘proven’ safe, how people might be put off by the thought that they’re eating a glorified tumor.”