Weatherman Admits US Military is Altering the Weather While Live on Air

An American weatherman has been caught admitting that the US military is altering the weather.

According to the weatherman, who was explaining anomalies on the live weather radar to his audience, the military have been doing exercises for the past two weeks which has altered the weather and “although it looks like rain out there, it’s not.” Watch:

And for those who say, “this sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory”, what if I told you we have all the proof we need to make these claims?

Educator and activist Peggy Hall has unearthed US government documents from over 50 years ago showing that reveals the government has admitted to manipulating weather events including hurricanes for its own benefit.

According to the documents, the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to manipulate hurricanes. And if they were doing this behind the scenes over 50 years ago, imagine what they are doing now.

The bombshell information was unearthed by Hall in a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications can affect hurricanes.

Why would the government attempt to manipulate the weather? Hall says the purpose of government hurricane and forest fire manipulation is to instill fear, uncertainty and inflict hardship on certain population centers, with the purpose of gaining control over people by using FEMA and federal funding. Watch:

It turns out that the practice of seeding clouds with silver and lead iodide is nothing new.

During the Vietnam war the US military conducted geo-engineering weather modification as a strategy to to muddy the supply roads on the Ho Chi Minh trail by causing it to rain with cloud seeding.

The chemical weather modification program was conducted from Thailand over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and was allegedly sponsored by the then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the CIA.

Then in 2017, the mainstream finally caught up with what so-called “conspiracy theorists” had known for decades.

Weather manipulation jumped from “conspiracy theory” into mainstream reality as Congress held its first hearing on “Geoengineering,” with the U.S. House Subcommittee on Environment and Subcommittee on Energy Hearing discussing how the government secretly controls the weather.

And in November, the Biden administration publicly admitted they are working on a controversial solar geoengineering plan in cahoots with Bill Gates.

A leading climatologist has slammed Bill Gates’ plan to spray chemicals above the Earth’s surface in order to “dim the sun” and “fix global warming” — and a member of the Harvard team working on Gates’ project has even admitted the plan is “terrifying.”

One of the Harvard team’s directors, Lizzie Burns, admits: ‘Our idea is terrifying… But so is climate change.‘

However leading climatologist Janos Pasztor — who has advised the UN and now works for New York’s Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative — believes that “terrifying” is an understatement.

According to Pasztor, the plan risks unleashing devastation and chaos across the planet. Think war, pestilence and famine.

‘If you make use of this technology and do it badly or ungoverned, then you can have different kinds of global risks created that can have equal, if not even bigger, challenges to global society than climate change.’

Climatologists are also concerned that such tinkering could unintentionally disrupt the circulation of ocean currents that regulate our weather.

This itself could unleash a global outbreak of extreme climatic events that might devastate farmland, wipe out entire species and foster disease epidemics.

All of which raises, the question, why is the government modifying the weather? Using cloud seeding to gain an advantage over a foreign enemy is one thing, but modifying hurricanes, bomb cyclones, extreme temperatures and forest fires in the US is another thing entirely.

America has been battered by severe weather systems in the last few years and forest fires have become an existential threat for those living in certain parts of the country.

Now that we know the government have admitted they control extreme weather and forest fires, we deserve to know exactly what they are doing with these powers.

Because, reading between the lines, it sounds like the Biden administration is using extreme weather events to build the case for punishing climate change solutions including carbon taxes, rolling climate lockdowns, and a “Green Sabbath.”

Of course, the proposed “solutions” to the “climate crisis” are nothing less than tools to achieve total control over humanity.

In a recently unearthed video, Bill Gates admits to his inner circle that “clean energy” is a scam and doesn’t fix the climate crisis.

The past two years have been a checklist for the worst impulses of authoritarian far-left governments and the public are growing wise to the ruse. COVID allowed for supposedly temporary measures to morph into two years of “emergency” restrictions.

According to those in the know, COVID was only the warm up and another declared crisis is set to be the main event.

All the signs are pointing towards climate change being the designated crisis.