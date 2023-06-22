House Censures Adam Schiff For Repeated Lies About Trump-Russia Collusion

The House of Representatives have censured Adam Schiff for repeatedly lying to the American public over Trump-Russia collusion.

On Wednesday night, the House voted 213-209 to censure Schiff “for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

The serial liar will now face an ethics investigation.

213-209: The House votes to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over his handling and public statements regarding the Trump-Russia investigation and Trump’s first impeachment.



The vote makes Schiff just the third congressperson this century to face that formal rebuke from the House. pic.twitter.com/f8vSJAlrrX — The Recount (@therecount) June 21, 2023

Democrats interrupted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and heckled him while as he read out the censure.

Breitbart reports: Democrats, who unanimously opposed the vote, could be seen rallying around Schiff at the conclusion of it, chanting “Shame! Shame!” and “Disgrace!” at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the speaker stood up to read the resolution.

U.S. House censures Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).



House Democrats chant "shame" and interrupt the pronouncement of censure. @SpeakerMcCarthy: "I have all night." pic.twitter.com/VZTUVnkBBt — CSPAN (@cspan) June 21, 2023

“I have all night,” McCarthy said in response to the disruptions.

Censures are rare and serve as the highest form of punishment in Congress outside of an expulsion. Only two other members have been censured in the last nearly four decades, including, most recently, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for sharing a cartoon of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The resolution against Schiff stated that while he was serving as the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, he “spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

Schiff also “perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record.”

The resolution required Schiff to present himself in the well of the House floor while McCarthy read the resolution and for the Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into Schiff’s “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

Schiff notoriously claimed while in his position of authority on Intel that “clear evidence” that Trump colluded with the Russians existed in “plain sight,” despite multiple federal investigations ultimately concluding that there was no sufficient evidence of the alleged collusion.

McCarthy removed Schiff from his position on Intel this year because of the same reasons cited in the censure resolution.