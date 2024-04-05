Video: Man Who Shot Up Trump Hotel Claims He Was Mind Controlled Diddy Sex Slave

Viral footage posted to social media this week features a man arrested for going on a shooting spree at Trump’s National Doral hotel in Miami in 2018 claiming he once served as a mind controlled sex slave to rap icon Diddy (AKA Sean Combs).
The disturbing footage shows Jonathan Oddi, a former fitness trainer and male performer who was detained following a shootout with police at the hotel, telling police that he “was like a sex slave” for Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Infowars.com reports: He also tells an investigator that rappers associated with “P. Diddy,” including Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, are gay.
Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.
Infowars is unable to corroborate Oddi’s claims, but others on social media have gone down the rabbit hole:
Oddi in 2018 broke into the Trump National Doral Resort and ranted about President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama before placing an American flag in the lobby and proceeding to get in a shootout with police, who responded by shooting him in the leg.
The years-old video has resurfaced after Homeland Security agents raided two homes belonging to Diddy last week reportedly in connection to a federal investigation into sex trafficking, sex assault, and solicitation and distribution of illegal drugs and guns.
Here’s a longer clip of the interrogation: