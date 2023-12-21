WEF and UN Team Up To Initiate Global Water Crisis in 2024

The United Nations and World Economic Forum have announced a new partnership that aims to initiate a manufactured global water crisis that will start in the year 2024.

In March 2023, the UN Water Conference was held in New York, co-hosted by officials from the Netherlands and Tajikistan. It is the first time this conference has been held in 46 years.

“We hope it could result in a “Paris moment” for water – with outcomes as critical for water as the Paris Agreement has been for climate action,” Henk Ovink and Sulton Rahimzoda declared.

Expose-news.com reports: Ovink is the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs for the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Rahimzoda is the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Water and Climate Coalition Leaders.

On the Conference’s website, the UN notes: “Water is a dealmaker for the Sustainable Development Goals … But our progress on water related goals and targets remains alarmingly off track, jeopardising the entire sustainable development agenda.” It titles its project as “Uniting the world for water.”

The same webpage showcases a suitably dramatic quote from UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Officially titled the ‘The United Nations Conference on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development,” (2018-2028)’, the UN Water Conference aimed to raise awareness of the global water crisis and decide on action to achieve internationally agreed water-related goals.

Well, that was the aim as stated in an article by Ovink and Rahimzoda and published by the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) in March 2023, a week before the Conference began. But according to a WEF press conference held six months earlier, they’re not telling the truth.

WEF held a press conference to launch its Global Commission on the Economics of Water during its 2022 annual meeting. At this press conference, one of the Commission’s chairs let the cat out of the bag as to why they were focusing on the world’s water supply.

The first clue is something WEF wrote about the launch in the summary at the top of Ovink and Rahimzoda’s article: “The Global Commission on the Economics of Water, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2022, will report on game-changing ways to value and manage water as a common good.”

The key phrase is “common good.”

The common good is a collectivist term used for social control. Collectivism takes many forms: socialism, fascism, Nazism or National Socialism, welfare statism and communism. As German Nazi politician Hermann Goering said, the highest principle of Nazism is “common good comes before private good.”

Under socialism, a ruling class of intellectuals, bureaucrats and social planners decide what people want or what is good for society and then use the coercive power of the State to regulate, tax, and redistribute the wealth of those who work for a living. In other words, socialism is a form of legalised theft, according to the Ashbrook Centre of Ashland University.

Giving the WEF press conference was Alem Tedeneke and three of the four co-chairs of WEF’s Commission: Professor Mariana Mazzucato, Founding Director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose; Professor Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research; and, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore.

In March 2023, a week before the UN Water Conference, the Commission released a report titled ‘Turning The Tide: A Call To Collective Action’ At the time of the press conference, before its release, WEF boldly claimed that “the report and action plan will reshape how we talk about, value, and manage water in the rest of the 21st century.”

What’s interesting about this press conference is what Mazzucato said about how the “global water crisis” arose.

Shanmugaratnam had been saying that “the water crisis and the climate crisis” go hand in hand and that a shift in thinking was necessary; “equity is everyone’s interest, everyone’s self-interest everywhere in the world.”

Mazzucato interjected as she wanted to add something based on what he had just said:

“That’s also of course true with covid, right? We are all only as healthy as our neighbour is on our street and our city and our region and our nation and globally.

“And did we solve that? Like, did we actually manage to vaccinate everyone in the world? No.

“So, highlighting water as a global commons and what it means to work together, and see it both out of that kind of global commons perspective but also the self-interest perspective, because it does have that parallel.

“It’s not only important but it’s also important because we haven’t managed to solve those problems but which had similar attributes and water is something that people understand.

“You know, climate change is a bit abstract. Some people understand it really well, some understand it a bit, some just don’t understand it.

“Water, every kid knows how important it is to have water – when you’re playing football and you’re thirsty you need water. So, there’s also something about really getting citizen engagement around this, and really in some ways experimenting with this notion of the common good. Can we actually deliver this time in ways that we have failed miserably other times? And hopefully, we won’t keep failing on the other things, but anyway.”

So, there you have it. Because the “covid crisis” and the “climate crisis” failed to achieve what they had planned, the Globalists are looking for another global threat to bring the world’s populations to heel, “for the common good” – a global water crisis.

We are reminded of a quote from President of the Club of Rome (1984–1990) Alexander King’s 1991 book ‘The First Global Revolution’: