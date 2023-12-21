Top Economist Issues Apocalyptic Warning: ‘Biggest Crash in History Coming Soon’

One of the world’s top economist’s has warned that an apocalyptic crash of the economy is set to happen within the next few months.
Years of money printing and manufactured low-interest rates have artificially boosted the prices of both goods and assets to completely unsustainable levels.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Many corporations can no longer pay their debts as they are running dangerously low on cash, and Biden has created a $33 trillion debt. According to economist Harry Dent, something has got to give, and soon.
100percentfedup.com reports: Dent believes that the ‘biggest crash of our lifetimes’ is coming in 2024 and warned that certain assets may lose upward of 90% of their current value. Here’s more of his dire predictions:
Writer Howard Paul Anderson said something curious: “Economic crash is 2024. Want proof? Bulls on Wall Street stampeding for the cliff. Major corporations such as Verizon and Bank Of America not only squeezing consumers but now are blatantly stealing from us too. Hidden charges, unrecording payments made to them.”
I have noticed this theft he is speaking of. Everything in America, and I mean everything, has become more scammy in recent years.
Fox Business detailed Dent’s perspective:
The economist noted that this bubble actually started in late 2021 after the height of the COVID pandemic, with the first signs showing in 2022 when Nasdaq was down 38%. The new year will bring the “B wave” of the crash.
The Roaring 20s bubble was not an everything bubble. [A] real estate barely bubble [in 2008], it was stocks and urban real estate that bubbled,” Dent said.
“This is the one time I’m telling you, do not listen to your financial adviser. Things are not going to come back to normal in a few years.
We may never see these levels again. And this crash is not going to be a correction. It’s going to be more in the ’29 to ’32 level. And anybody who sat through that would have shot their stockbroker.”
Some individuals hoped and prayed that the crash wouldn’t come: “Many companies are experiencing a significant decline in performance, and the major reason, as you all know, is irresponsible and corrupt politicians.
The year 2024 is anticipated to be challenging for the country, and let’s hope there won’t be another economic crash.”
CNBC provided an alternative perspective:
With the Fed expected to cut interest rates in 2024, many predict a strong year for the economy and the stock market, but some are more enthusiastic than others.
Don’t expect a recession, but don’t expect things to go completely smoothly, says Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.
She’s calling for a “bumpy landing.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Top Economist Issues Apocalyptic Warning: ‘Biggest Crash in History Coming Soon’ - December 21, 2023
- WEF and UN Team Up To Initiate Global Water Crisis in 2024 - December 21, 2023
- Google Announces Largest Ever BAN of Non-Mainstream Content Ahead of 2024 Elections - December 21, 2023