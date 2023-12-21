Top Economist Issues Apocalyptic Warning: ‘Biggest Crash in History Coming Soon’

One of the world’s top economist’s has warned that an apocalyptic crash of the economy is set to happen within the next few months.

Years of money printing and manufactured low-interest rates have artificially boosted the prices of both goods and assets to completely unsustainable levels.

Many corporations can no longer pay their debts as they are running dangerously low on cash, and Biden has created a $33 trillion debt. According to economist Harry Dent, something has got to give, and soon.

100percentfedup.com reports: Dent believes that the ‘biggest crash of our lifetimes’ is coming in 2024 and warned that certain assets may lose upward of 90% of their current value. Here’s more of his dire predictions:

2024 Prediction: "An 86% crash in the S&P and a 92% crash in the NASDAQ. And crypto, it's going to be 96%.



"And real estate is only projected to go back to its 2012 lows… but that's a 50% crash for the average house." – Economist Harry Dent



(Based on printing $Trillions) pic.twitter.com/n7uoltCWpI — Farmer D (@RDeleen) December 19, 2023

Writer Howard Paul Anderson said something curious: “Economic crash is 2024. Want proof? Bulls on Wall Street stampeding for the cliff. Major corporations such as Verizon and Bank Of America not only squeezing consumers but now are blatantly stealing from us too. Hidden charges, unrecording payments made to them.”

I have noticed this theft he is speaking of. Everything in America, and I mean everything, has become more scammy in recent years.

Fox Business detailed Dent’s perspective:

The economist noted that this bubble actually started in late 2021 after the height of the COVID pandemic, with the first signs showing in 2022 when Nasdaq was down 38%. The new year will bring the “B wave” of the crash.

The Roaring 20s bubble was not an everything bubble. [A] real estate barely bubble [in 2008], it was stocks and urban real estate that bubbled,” Dent said.

“This is the one time I’m telling you, do not listen to your financial adviser. Things are not going to come back to normal in a few years.

We may never see these levels again. And this crash is not going to be a correction. It’s going to be more in the ’29 to ’32 level. And anybody who sat through that would have shot their stockbroker.”

Some individuals hoped and prayed that the crash wouldn’t come: “Many companies are experiencing a significant decline in performance, and the major reason, as you all know, is irresponsible and corrupt politicians.

The year 2024 is anticipated to be challenging for the country, and let’s hope there won’t be another economic crash.”

The author of this article wrote “The Great Boom Ahead” in 1993.

His forecast was incredibly accurate solid fundamentally. Now his forecast has changed based on economic fundamentals. If you only read ONE economic article before 2024, make it this onehttps://t.co/Cxhoui5EYa — Coins of the Bible (@WinSmith2022) December 19, 2023

CNBC provided an alternative perspective: