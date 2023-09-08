WEF Granted Backdoor Access To Regulate Hate Speech Online

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is being granted backdoor access by various government’s to police social media platforms for so-called ‘hate speech’ and ‘misinformation.’

The WEF says the move will allow them to regulate online speech, regardless of whether or not a user has free speech protections under their country’s laws.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Davos elite want to oversee the regulators, social media companies, and other tech firms, and become the ultimate authority on what constitutes “hate speech,” “misinformation,” or disinformation.”

The WEF has repeatedly made calls for the policing speech they don’t approve of online via artificial intelligence (AI) or strict moderation.

Big Tech companies frequently justify the blatant censorship of non-mainstream views by describing the “offending” information as “misinformation” or “hate speech.”

To censor the so-called “misinformation,” Big Tech companies such as Facebook use far-left “fact checkers” who are instructed to strictly follow the elite’s narrative.

Slaynews.com reports: With loosely defined boundaries, “fact checkers” can censor information that falls into the categories of “disinformation” or “misinformation” without ever having to prove that it is false.

Not least because of this lack of clarity, many people suspect that these sites avoid explaining themselves because there is nothing to explain.

The censorship decisions are arbitrary and faceless moderators can silence a person whether they are exercising their First Amendment right or not.

These tactics are clearly designed to serve a policy or control a narrative rather than combat dreaded “misinformation.”

As people see true information and free speech shut down, the public no longer trusts these efforts to allegedly “tackle disinformation.”

To address the failing censorship agenda, the WEF has created, what it calls, the Global Coalition for Digital Safety (GCDS).

The GCDS has produced a document called “Typology of Online Harms.”

The claimed goal of the GCDS is to define six categories of “harmful content” that must be censored.

The WEF wants the definitions outlined by GCDS to be used to facilitate “multi-agency and cross-border action.”

In the document, the WEF/GCDS praises efforts by the unelected bearcats in the European Union for cracking down on free speech.

And while the acknowledges the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), the WEF’s Coalition wants to assume powers to provide “common foundational language” on a globalized level.

The WEF argues that the DSA has limited reach because, unlike the “Typology of Online Harms,” the EU’s legislation is not global.

The Coalition Project Lead Agustina Callegari insists that handing such power to the unelected WEF is for the greater good, however.

Callegari argues that the censorship efforts of the WEF would be balanced in terms of “legal, ethical, social, technological, and policy considerations.”

She also claims that speech would be policed online in a way that is “rooted in international human rights frameworks.”

The WEF’s website proceeds to detail the six categories of loose definitions that it intends to police.

The categories are: