WEF Insider Warns Steaks Will Soon Be Made From “Human Sh*t”

The global elite are planning to force humanity to eat feces and drink urine, according to a World Economic Forum insider who claims that if you thought the prospect of eating bugs was bad, you have not seen anything yet.

Humans must begin chowing down on human feces to fight climate change, according to Klaus Schwab’s WEF which has partnered with Japanese scientists and Tokyo Sewage to bring you what the Japanese are calling the Shit Burger.

According to the WEF, the biosolids contain high levels of protein that must not go to waste in a world in which meat including beef, lamb, chicken and pork will be priced out of reach of everyday consumers and reserved for the VIP elite.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and check out the brand new forum.

As usual, the elite are wasting no time in organizing to unleash hell on humanity.

A wargame or preparedness exercise was held in Brussels in February that just so happened to envision a 2024 to 2025 food shortage in Europe that sparks a major worldwide famine.

Bloomberg reported: “…over two days in central Brussels last month, some 60 European Union and government officials, food security experts, industry representatives and a few journalists gathered to confront the possibility of something barely on the radar a few years ago: a full-blown food crisis.”

According to a WEF insider, the elite will attempt to convince the masses that the manufactured food crisis was actually caused by climate change and that red meat must be taxed out of reach of ordinary citizens.

But it won’t stop there. Eating human feces and drinking urine will be an essential part of fighting climate change.

Preparations for the elite’s false flag are underway and if you have been paying attention you can already see evidence of the deception everywhere you look.

Take Japan, for example, where WEF scientist Mitsuyuki Ikeda collaborated with Tokyo Sewage to turn human waste into synthetic steak, with Schwab said to be thrilled with the result.

Did you catch the dystopian ingredient list? Not content with piling our plates high with human feces, the elite are determined to continue poisoning us with artificial coloring and soy protein.

Make no mistake, Klaus Schwab’s cronies are determined to destroy every last pleasure known to man. Every major research body is currently racing to pile feces on our dinner plates.

Instead of trying to find the so-called “lost” technology that took humans to the moon, NASA is at the forefront in the race to develop the technology to recycle human feces into food.

According to Science Alert, “The food that will sustain future generations as we colonize our way across space may be none other than our own sh*t, if a new NASA-funded project is successful.”

Yahoo.com reports that beer will have an extra ingredient in the near future – our own urine. And we had better get used to the idea and not complain to our masters to prove we are compliant sheep.

Obviously California is already signed up to the globalist agenda, happily agreeing to drink their own pee to fight so-called climate change.

The city of Los Angeles’ plans to take it even further than the rest of the state. The city has set out to recycle 100% of its wastewater by 2035 per a pledge made by Mayor Eric Garcetti several years ago.

In order to achieve this, LA’s Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant – which currently treats wastewater so it’s clean enough to release into Santa Monica Bay – must be completely converted into an advanced water purification facility which produces urine for human consumption.

What else are they going to wash the bugs down with in California?

The elite will not rest until every last one of us is engaging in our own personal humiliation ritual, consuming our own excrement – assuming Klaus Schwab decides you are one of the lucky ones to survive the upcoming mass extinction event they keep threatening us with.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and globalist bureaucrats has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are revealing their hand.

If you have been paying attention to the WEF’s policies you will realize that this is not really about saving the world. WEF policies all have one thing in common: they dehumanize, degrade and mock us.

They are designed to take away all of the joys of life and inflict maximum pain and humiliation.

The campaign to force humanity to give up meat and subsist on bugs and crickets is a good example. A WEF insider actually admitted it is about “crushing the human soul.”

Human immune systems will also be crushed.

A 2019 study titled A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals found that consuming insects poses severe health risks to humans due to the transmission of parasitic diseases. From the study:

Parasites were detected in 244 (81.33%) out of 300 (100%) examined insect farms. In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic for insects only; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic for animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic for humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites.

Other studies focused on chitin – a natural structural component found in insects’ exoskeletons. A 2007 study published in peer-reviewed Nature journal concluded that chitin causes an allergic reaction in humans.

Maybe that’s our bodies way of telling us that we shouldn’t eat the exoskeleton of insects.

Then there is the depopulation drive, which was a conspiracy theory for a long time, but is now completely out in the open.

It all makes sense when you understand that David Rockefeller, of the notorious Rockefeller eugenics dynasty, admitted that he recruited Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab to the globalist eugenics cause.

It’s one big club and they are all, slowly but surely, being exposed as the people of the world wake up and demand the cabal face justice for their conspiracies against mankind.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue holding the global elite to account for their crimes against humanity but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community and check out the new forum. I hope to see you there.

Watch: