WEF-Linked Transgender Activist Jailed for Raping Toddlers

A San Francisco transgender who campaigned on behalf of the WEF to lower the age of consent has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after she was caught raping multiple toddlers.
Jace Wong, a woman formerly known as Robyn Danielle Wong who claims to be a “man,” was taking “libido-boosting” male hormones to make her appear more manly.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The San Francisco Public Safety News reported Monday that Wong was sentenced for multiple counts of child rape.
Slaynews.com reports: Wong pled guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography after she was caught distributing images and videos of children being abused online.
Wong was abusing children at the daycare center and uploading pictures of young boys and girls being abused to online pedophile chat rooms.
Prosecutors told the court that Wong is “a systematic predator of toddler and preschool-aged children.”
Wong would touch the children inappropriately, and encourage them to touch her inappropriately.
According to videos on Wong’s phone, she would also describe in detail further sexual abuses that she planned to carry out against the innocent children who were supposedly in her care.
During the trial, Wong’s attorneys blamed doctors for not revealing how the high doses of testosterone would affect her.
“This is a horrific case,” said U.S. District Judge James Donato said, according to the outlet.
“In nine years on the bench this is the first case I’ve had that involved the actual physical abuse of children and, in that sense, it is the gravest and the most serious and most reprehensible crime that I have seen with respect to child pornography.”
Wong was caught during an undercover operation carried out by law enforcement.
Wong showed agents a hidden album on a phone with hundreds of media files of various sexual abuses.
The San Francisco Public Safety News reported that the files included a video of the rape of a girl aged 6 or 7.
At one point, Wong reportedly contacted the medical group Kaiser Permante, which is currently being sued by multiple detransitioners.
She was reportedly seeking “a way to lower my libido without lowering my testosterone intake.”
“While the hormonal imbalances brought about by this exogenous testosterone are not well understood, the sudden onset of libido, sexual urges, and sexual impulses would be ‘extremely disorganizing for girls with this disorder,” a defense expert said during the trial.
During the trial, one parent said that they “miss the smiles of my girls that I remember seeing and knowing prior to Wong’s malicious abuse.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- German Gov’t Instructs Kids From Poor Families To Pursue a Career in Prostitution - September 27, 2023
- WEF-Linked Transgender Activist Jailed for Raping Toddlers - September 27, 2023
- ABC News Reporter, Who ‘Debunked’ Pizzagate, Faces Life in Prison for Child Rape - September 27, 2023