WEF Speaker: ‘Covid & Climate Change Failed, But Water Crisis Will Work To Establish World Government’

Attempts to vaccinate everyone on the planet failed and ‘climate change’ is “too abstract” for people to understand, but the imminent water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with, according to World Economic Forum contributor Mariana Mazzucato.

During her speech at Davos, Mazzucato basically implied that as the WEF had failed to control humanity with their covid ‘scamdemic’ or climate ‘hoax’ narratives, it is now about to target water as a means of imposing its world government agenda.

InfoWars reports: A clip from the WEF’s Davos meeting last year which received little attention at the time but is now going viral shows WEF spokesperson Professor Mariana Mazzucato lamenting how COVID and climate change failed to bring about a world government before insinuating that a water crisis will be the catalyst that imposes a world government upon humanity.

“Did we actually manage to vaccinate everyone in the world? No. So highlighting water as a global commons and what it means to work together and see it both out of a global commons perspective but also the self-interest perspective, because it does have that parallel, is not only important, but it’s also important because we haven’t managed to solve those problems which had similar attributes. And water is something that people understand,” Mazzucato, founding Director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, said during a WEF forum on the “economics of water.”

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.



Source:… pic.twitter.com/NGrZwGkAWr — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 30, 2023

“Climate change is a bit abstract. Some people understand it really well, some understand it a bit, some just don’t understand it.”

“Water, every kid knows how important it is to have water. When you’re playing football and you’re thirsty, you need water,” she noted.

“So there’s also something about really getting citizen engagement around this and really in some ways experimenting with this notion of the common good.”

“Can we actually deliver this time in ways we have failed miserably other times? And hopefully we won’t keep failing on the other things, but anyway,” she added.

According to the WEF’s description, the purpose of the discussion was to formulate a “2-year initiative to transform the Economics of Water. The report and action plan will reshape how we talk about, value, and manage water in the rest of the 21st century.”