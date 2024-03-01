White House Says Biden ‘Doesn’t Need’ Cognitive Test

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden did not receive a cognitive test during his annual checkup despite concerns about his age and mental acuity.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even argued that Biden didn’t need to take a cognitive test because he performs his job every day: “‘Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day!” she said.

Following his physical, the White House doctor declared Biden to be ‘active and robust and fit to serve’

InfoWars reports: Asked during a briefing Wednesday why Biden’s annual physical examination wouldn’t include a cognitive function screening, Jean-Pierre denied such a test was necessary and told reporters concerns over his mental decline were overblown.

“I think folks need to understand that the president passes again a cognitive test every day,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

The Biden admin propagandist went on to downplay the value of a clinical cognitive test characterizing it as a “15-minute appointment that is administered by someone that most of the time people don’t actually know.”

“And and the president has a team of doctors that is with him 24/7” she said, adding, “and he is able to do the work every day.”

“That is rigorous,” Pierre insisted. “That is more rigorous than it would be for any 15 minute clinical appointment.”

“The president doesn’t need a cognitive test,” she continued, claiming those were the word’s of Biden’s physician.

Jean-Pierre then defended not having Biden’s doctor at the briefing, claiming it wasn’t “the norm.”