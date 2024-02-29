White House Dr Says Biden ‘Continues To Be Fit For Duty’ Following Annual Physical

President Biden’s 2024 physical remained largely unchanged from last year, according to the White House doctor who said there were ‘no new concerns’ and declared the 81-year-old ‘fit to serve.’

The results of Biden’s physical were released by the White House late Wednesday afternoon.

According to his doctor, Biden is ‘active and robust’ and continues to be ‘fit for duty’.

The Mail Online reports: The report, penned by Physician to the President, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said that Biden’s skin cancer from last year had not spread, gave details on his use of a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea and noted that Biden was fitted with a new prescription for contacts.

‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully executive the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,’ the report said.

Earlier, the White House had confirmed Biden did not take a cognitive test during the exam.

Using the same language as last year’s memo, O’Connor did say that Biden did sit for ‘an extremely detailed neurological exam’ that ruled out ‘stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis.’