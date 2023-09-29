WHO Declares It Is Now the De Facto ‘World Government’

Governments around the world are preparing to surrender full governmental control to the WHO to establish a One World Government, a leading expert has warned.

Meryl Nass, a biowarfare and epidemics expert, has warned about the globalist agenda to impose a One World Government on humanity.

According to Nass ,the current draft of the WHO’s international pandemic treaty and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) would force the public to have mandatory mRNA-based vaccinations.

Newsaddicts.com reports: However, these vaccines are only produced in 100 days by skipping human trials and reducing safety and efficacy testing to the bare minimum.

The treaty gives the director-general of the WHO, the United Nations’ “health” agency, additional power to determine which medications can be used in medical emergencies.

This means that the WHO will gain authority over the healthcare of the public in different states, obliging local healthcare practitioners to adhere to their directives.

The WHO is also set to implement nationwide biosurveillance programs to identify potential pandemic-causing pathogens by testing humans, domesticated and farm animals, and wildlife, as well as inspecting farms, factories, wastewater, and more.

Additionally, the WHO director-general can declare a pandemic or even a potential one, but with no predefined criteria to declare one.

Furthermore, the director-general can act based on little more than hearsay. Concrete evidence of an impending or ongoing pandemic is not a prerequisite. Nations are also obliged to monitor and censor social media to push the WHO’s narrative.

This globalist agenda, disguised as a treaty, implies a loss of medical freedom and bodily autonomy for the masses.

In an article published by Nass entitled “The WHO’s Proposed Treaty Will Increase Manmade Pandemics,” she pointed out that the treaty encourages “gain-of-function” research, a euphemism for biological warfare research, to predict future pandemic threats or potential bioweapons.

Meaning, the WHO obliges its members to actively search for potentially pandemic-causing pathogens and, once found, share them and any associated research globally.

With this strategy, it would be harder to blame a country or organization as all nations are working with the same pathogens.

Moreover, the treaty proposes that governments share all viruses and bacteria with “pandemic potential” with the WHO and other governments, even putting their genomic sequences online.

However, this plan risks exposing dangerous pathogens to hackers and other malicious actors, undermining global security.

In short, gain-of-function research is explicitly incentivized by the treaty.

Ultimately, the WHO treaty pushes people in the opposite direction of what is required to prevent future pandemics.

To effectively prevent pandemics, it is necessary to stop gain-of-function research, as it represents the most significant pandemic threat.

“It is the public who pays the cost of the research, [and] then pays again for the accidents and deliberate leaks,” Nass wrote.

“Wouldn’t it be better to end gain-of-function research entirely, by restricting funding or closing the laboratories, rather than encouraging the distribution of biological weapons?

“If we want a decent future, it is crucial that we control these weapons instead of proliferating them.”