Why Did Obama Arrive In London For ‘Unannounced’ Visit With The UK PM?

Former US president Barack Obama made a surprise visit to Downing Street for tea and talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week.

Obama smiled and waved at photographers before he entered No 10 on Monday afternnon 18th March.

The pair are understood to have discussed a range of subjects during their hour-long meeting, including one of Sunak’s favorite topics, artificial intelligence.

Downing Street later claimed that Obama, who has not visited No10 since leaving office, was making an “informal courtesy drop-in” while visiting the UK capital.

According to reports: The PM’s official spokesman said: ‘He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation.’

The spokesman added: ‘I think President Obama’s team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation.’