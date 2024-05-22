‘Why Should He?’ White House Says It’s Not Biden’s Job To Secure US Border

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday claimed it is not Joe Biden’s job to secure the US border as millions of military-age men from the most dangerous regions of the world continue streaming across the border.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – the majority of whom are military-age men – have invaded the US since the Biden regime assumed office in January 2021.

Illegals from the most dangerous parts of the world including the Middle East and Africa, have entered the country while Biden twiddles his thumbs and claims it is not his job to protect America’s borders.

Karine Jean-Pierre says it is not Joe Biden's job to secure the Southern Border when asked why he doesn't take executive action.



"Why should he have to do it."



Pierre goes on to admit that Biden has "taken many executive actions before" that created the… pic.twitter.com/DbIKEy6bpj — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 22, 2024

What does the White House say about the invasion and carnage? It’s not Biden’s job to secure the border.

It is literally Biden’s Constitutional duty to secure the US border.

Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.”

Apparently oaths mean nothing to this generation of Democrats.

“The president has the authority to do something about this unilaterally – Congress is in a divided government – why isn’t [Biden] doing anything?” Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Why should he have to do it unilaterally?” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jacqui Heinrich replied, “He took unilateral action before to undo [President Trump’s border security]!”