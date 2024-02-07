World Health Organization Says ‘We’re Still In A Pandemic’ & Covid Is ‘Rampant’

Despite declaring the public health emergency over last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now claimed that Covid is “rampant” and that the world is “still in a pandemic”

WHO is now saying that the pandemic is not yet over and is instead entering its endemic phase, which means it will continue to spread indefinitely.

GBNews reports: Maria Van Kerkhove, interim director of the WHO’s Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention said: “We don’t know everything about this virus. Even in year five, there’s still a lot of research that needs to be done.”

She said that complacency is rife at both an individual and a government level, citing a low demand for vaccination around the world which needs to be tackled.

Kerkhove also mentioned that mask-wearing, social distancing and improving ventilation were all “no-brainers” when it comes to confronting the virus.

She also called on governments to provide free or affordable tests and masks to citizens.

When asked by the Scientific American what her predictions were regarding Covid for the coming year, she said: “Our concern is a variant that’s highly transmissible, that is more severe and that has significant immune escape, which [would mean that people would] really need to get revaccinated right away.