WSJ Editor Admits: ‘We No Longer Control The News’

The editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal has admitted that the globalist elites in Davos have been in charge of running newsrooms and newspapers for years.

During a discussion titled ‘Defending Truth,’ WSJ editor Emma Tucker admitted that outlets such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal no longer have any credibility with the public.

“If you go back really not that long ago, as I say, we owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well,” she said.

“If it said it in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, then that was a fact,” Tucker continued, adding “Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying.”

Watch:

At a discussion titled 'Defending Truth,' the WSJ editor-in-chief admitted to #Davos2024 #WorldEconomicForum elites that the legacy media no longer 'own the news', lamenting "We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well." Report here: https://t.co/FO3ASOIyuM pic.twitter.com/ukZKP4esNs — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 19, 2024

Modernity.news reports: During the same discussion, Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission, complained about the rise of ‘disinformation’ being a “security threat,” noting “It was part of the Russian military doctrine that they will start information war, and we are in it now.”

“Disinformation is a very powerful tool,” Jourová continued, adding that “In the EU we are focusing on improving of the system where the people will get the facts right. We don’t speak about opinions. We are not correcting anyone’s opinions or language. This is about the facts.”

Watch:

VP of the EU at #Davos2024 on 'disinformation': "We are focusing on improving the system where the people will get the facts right…We are not correcting anyone's opinions or language. This is about the facts." Whose facts? Report: https://t.co/FO3ASOIyuM pic.twitter.com/nZGMQ9SH23 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 19, 2024

Here is the full discussion:

Full discussion: #WorldEconomicForum panel at #Davos2024 talks about 'Defending Truth' with EU VP saying they wish to control "the facts," in the "information war," and the WSJ editor-in-chief lamenting that they 'no longer own the facts'. Report here: https://t.co/FO3ASOIyuM pic.twitter.com/zabZtj5ALL — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 19, 2024

As we highlighted earlier in the week, Jourová has spent her Davos time meeting the heads of the likes of YouTube and Meta and ensuring they “play by the rules,” while her boss, Ursula von der Leyen called for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age.