ADL Caught Secretly Working With X CEO Linda Yaccarino To Censor Independent Media

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is secretly working with X CEO Linda Yaccarino to purge the platform of independent media and dissenting opinions, according to newly leaked video.

An X user by the name of “Kyle is Based” conducted a citizen journalist investigation into the ADL and its pro-censorship agenda.

In total disregard of the free speech rights of Americans, leaders at the ADL were caught plotting ways to censor users on X.

As you can see in the five videos below, the ADL is looking to force Yaccarino to ban certain accounts on its private “hit list”:

📸I went UNDERCOVER to expose the @ADL for their attempts to control social media platforms like @X.



Notice how casually they talk about censoring & banning YOU when they don't know they're on camera.



I edited our discussion into 5 IMPORTANT clips to showcase their power.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/fqTsyIv4eb — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

In this second hidden camera clip, I CAUGHT the @ADL discussing how they attempt to influence @ElonMusk to pick and chose who they want to be banned from HIS platform.



We must stop these unamerican organizations from trying to influence our platforms.



2/5 pic.twitter.com/uTBgMcBUML — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

In this third clip I CAUGHT the @ADL admitting to using secret AI tech software to comb through gaming streams and podcasts for extremism.



Who are they targetting?



Who are they to decide what and who is "extreme"?



3/5 pic.twitter.com/apASgMrPbi — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

In this 4th hidden camera clip I EXPOSED the @ADL admitting to the manipulation and control of crowdfunding platforms like @stripe and @gofundme.



They have the ability to stop payment processing to anyone that spreads a message that they deem "hateful".



4/5 pic.twitter.com/w49BU8pwdj — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

In this final clip I CAUGHT the @ADL admitting to grooming local & federal law enforcement agencies like the @FBI into identifying "hate".



This has already been used against conservative Americans and will only get worse. This sets a VERY dangerous precedent for our future.



5/5 pic.twitter.com/Q5lLdm9zri — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

Naturalnews.com reports: “Kyle Undercover,” as he also calls himself, tweeted a sixth bonus tweet dedicated to Mary Phagan, which you can watch below:

This thread is dedicated to Mary Phagan.



Please check out this other thread to learn more about the history and founding of the @ADL.



Thank you for watching. If you enjoyed the content, drop a follow.



6/5https://t.co/v1QDgQvLEY pic.twitter.com/cLs5CUETwM — Kyle – Undercover (@kyleisbased) August 10, 2023

In short, the ADL is just another cog in the wheel of Big Tech censorship. Like the ACLU, the SPLC, and others, the ADL holds massive sway over what is allowed to be shared online – and now they are going after X, which Musk took private for the stated purpose of cleaning things up and stopping all the censorship – though, we are told, censorship is still the same on X or even worse, in some cases.

Keep in mind that the ADL et al. are basically doing the bidding of the federal government, which cannot overtly censor Americans because to do so would be a violation of the Constitution. So, the spooks in Washington, D.C., contract it out to “non-profit” organizations instead.