ADL Caught Secretly Working With X CEO Linda Yaccarino To Censor Independent Media

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is secretly working with X CEO Linda Yaccarino to purge the platform of independent media and dissenting opinions, according to newly leaked video.
An X user by the name of “Kyle is Based” conducted a citizen journalist investigation into the ADL and its pro-censorship agenda.
In total disregard of the free speech rights of Americans, leaders at the ADL were caught plotting ways to censor users on X.
As you can see in the five videos below, the ADL is looking to force Yaccarino to ban certain accounts on its private “hit list”:
Naturalnews.com reports: “Kyle Undercover,” as he also calls himself, tweeted a sixth bonus tweet dedicated to Mary Phagan, which you can watch below:
In short, the ADL is just another cog in the wheel of Big Tech censorship. Like the ACLU, the SPLC, and others, the ADL holds massive sway over what is allowed to be shared online – and now they are going after X, which Musk took private for the stated purpose of cleaning things up and stopping all the censorship – though, we are told, censorship is still the same on X or even worse, in some cases.
Keep in mind that the ADL et al. are basically doing the bidding of the federal government, which cannot overtly censor Americans because to do so would be a violation of the Constitution. So, the spooks in Washington, D.C., contract it out to “non-profit” organizations instead.
