ADL Demands Warrantless FISA Spying on ‘Anti-Israel’ Citizens

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) has demanded that the Biden regime illegally spy on American citizens and report anyone who expresses anti-Israeli sentiments.

Officials from the ADL are now lobbying congress to allow FISA to spy on Americans without a warrant.

Naturalnews.com reports: In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, a cohort of Jewish entities that includes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), asked for Congress to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) via House Resolution 7888, also known as the “Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The signatories on this letter constitute major American Jewish organizations whose memberships represent the diverse swath of American Jewry and who have forged consensus on two critical matters: (1) the safety and security of the State of Israel; and (2) the need to protect Jews in the U.S. – indeed, all Americans – from terrorist threats.”

In other words, the American Jewry believes that protesting an illegal, genocidal war constitutes “terrorism,” when the Constitution calls it protected free speech under the First Amendment.

“Section 702 allows the U.S. Intelligence Community to collect communications from foreign terrorists and other overseas adversaries who use U.S. service providers,” the letter continues.

“This intelligence allows the U.S. to combat terror at home and, additionally, to help protect our strategic partners including the State of Israel. Maintaining this critical authority in a form that does not reduce its operational value is all the more essential after October 7, as terrorist perpetrators are still at large and plotting further harm to the Jewish State and abroad.”

October 7 is the new 9/11

Just like the 9/11 false flag terror attack before it, Oct. 7, 2023, is the catalyst through which the Zionist lobby hopes to completely stamp out the First Amendment once and for all, using the excuse that free speech is a “terrorist” threat to the Jewish State of Israel.

Those running Israel – they also run the United States – are hoping that you will be so outraged over “babies in ovens” and “mass rapes” that you agree to sacrifice your rights on the altar of Zionism. This isn’t 2001, though, so it is a much harder sell – something the Zionists failed to calculate in the information age.

As such, they are melting down en masse over the fact that most of America does not support the Netanyahu regime’s murderous actions in Gaza, nor do Americans support having their hard-earned money shipped off to Israel, Ukraine and elsewhere to prop up international Zionism.

“In the U.S., indications of foreign involvement in domestic antisemitism events in the wake of October 7 highlight the need for the Executive Branch to retain this vital tool,” the letter continues, playing the “antisemitism” card for added effect.

“When antisemitic threats are surging to historically high levels and foreign adversaries are communicating their intent to undertake attacks on Jewish and American interests, the U.S. government needs adequately calibrated tools to carry out its responsibility to protect its population.”

The letter concludes with a plea for both major political parties, Democrats and Republicans, to join hands in favor of passing the 2024 equivalent of the PATRIOT Act, which was enacted after 9/11 under the same false pretext of stopping “terrorism,” i.e., any activity or speech of which the Zionist lobby disapproves.

If you want to help stop the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations from steamrolling the First Amendment, you must start sending your own letters and emails to Congress opposing HR 7888, along with any other such legislative efforts to silence free speech.

The full list of signatories on the pro-HR 7888 letter to Congress include:

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

ADL (Anti-Defamation League)

American Jewish Committee

B’nai B’rith International

Combat Antisemitism Movement

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America

Jewish Federation of North America

Jewish Women International

Rabbinical Assembly

Secure Community Network

StandWithUs

Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America

“It’s embarrassing seeing Israel dictate what happens in America,” wrote an X user about the audacity of the Jewish lobby to make this kind of demand. “Sounds like they are putting Israeli interests above American interests.”

“The ADL is a huge part of the program that sends U.S. police to Israel to be trained with the IDF,” wrote another. “Not sure what that has to do with ‘anti-defamation’ unless it’s to put the beatdown on people who protest or question their primacy – oh, wait…”

Another wrote that activists should routinely check their smartphones for the presence of a hidden app called “Pegasus” that the Zionist lobby uses to spy on their targets.