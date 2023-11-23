Air Crash Investigator Says Industry ‘Covering Up’ Staggering Number of Vaxxed Pilot Heart Attacks

World renowned air crash investigator and pilot Captain Shane Murdock has warned that the airline industry and regulators are “covering up” the damage caused by “vaccinated pilots” who are suffering increasingly devastating health problems including cardiac arrests while flying.

Murdock raised the alarm during a recent interview with the British news outlet The Conservative Woman.

He told the outlet that many pilots have experienced adverse reactions to the Covid mRNA shots and the industry and regulators are desperate to cover up the phenomenon.

During the pandemic, most airlines mandated commercial pilots to take the jabs. Pilots and air crew who refused to receive the injections were often fired.

Murdock and 12 fellow colleagues opted against receiving the vaccine, defying the mandate imposed by their employer, Virgin Australia. Unfortunately, this choice resulted in the loss of their jobs.

Since the pandemic, there has been a huge spike in pilots suffering adverse health issues, such as strokes and cardiac arrests. Excessive numbers of pilots have also died as a result.

“When correlated, the data indicate there is an enormous problem that is having, and will have, a significant impact on aviation safety worldwide,” said Murdock.

“There is enough evidence to be sending out red flags.”

Recent studies indicate that pilots have been reluctant to report their health concerns because they feel their jobs will be threatened.

“They are not reporting brain fog, heart flutters, and dizzy spells because they don’t want to lose their jobs,” explained Murdock.

“Disasters will occur and both air crew and the traveling public will die unnecessarily.”

Pilots undergo regular screenings to assess their health and fitness for the demanding responsibilities of their role.

However, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) modified the parameters for electrocardiogram (ECG) screenings last year.

These adjustments in parameters are said to have relaxed the screening process, potentially allowing certain heart issues to go undetected.

The mRNA vaccines for Covid are recognized for inducing heart injuries that can lead to lasting heart damage or fatalities.

Additionally, there were reports indicating a notable surge in mayday calls during 2022 and 2023.