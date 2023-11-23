Ex Obama Aid Arrested For Harassing Halal Food Vendor & Saying More Children Should Be Killed In Gaza

Barak Obama’s former National Security Council advisor has been arrested after being caught on video calling a New York City food vendor a “terrorist”and saying the death of 4,000 Palestinian children in Gaza “wasn’t enough”.

NYC Police confirmed that 64 year old Stuart Seldowitz, who previously served as deputy director of the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking causing fear, and stalking at a place of employment.

This man wearing a green jacket was berating and harassing a halal cart vendor off 83rd and 2nd Ave in NYC. Does anyone know who this man is? Planning to report to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/GwklyXpsPH — Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) November 21, 2023

The Mail Online reports: Barack Obama’s former National Security Council advisor smiled as he was perp walked after being charged with five counts for an Islamophobic attack on a halal street vendor.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, issued a half-hearted apology on Tuesday night for unleashing on the street cart owner in New York City amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com Seldowitz was arrested and charged Wednesday night.

He faces two counts of aggravated harassment and three counts of stalking, one under the city’s hate crimes law, one for intent to cause fear and one for doing so at the victim’s place of employment.

Seldowitz was seen being escorted out of the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with a grin on his face.

It comes after shocking footage emerged this week of him telling 24-year-old Mohammad Hussein ‘if we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, it wasn’t enough’.

He also asked if the victim ‘raped his daughter like Mohammed and even threatened to get him deported to Egypt during the sick tirade.

The New York-based firm he was working with, Gotham Government Relations, ‘ended all affiliation’ with him and offered to represent the vendor in any lawsuits.

Speaking to City & State Tuesday night, Seldowitz, who was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003, offered a brief apology.

‘I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry,’ he said. ‘But you know, in the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said.’

He said ‘I did have an argument with a food vendor. It is quite possible that it’s me. I mean, I’ve not seen the video, but I believe it’s probably me.’

But despite going on a rant regarding the vendor’s belief in the Quran, he doesn’t believe he has any problem with Muslims.

‘If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,’ Seldowitz said.

‘I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.’

‘You support killing little children,’ Seldowitz says and takes a photo of the vendor, telling him to smile. He asks him: ‘Did you rape your daughter like Mohammed did?’

Seldowitz refers to the man as a ‘rapist’ and calls him ‘ignorant’ for his lack of English, then going on a tirade about the Quran.

‘What do you speak? You speak Arabic, the language of the Quran, the holy Quran. That some people use as a toilet,’ he says.

‘What do you think of that? People who use the Quran as a toilet. Does it bother you? Does it bother you? Tell me the truth? You don’t speak English? That’s too bad.’

‘That’s why you’re selling food in in a food cart, because you’re ignorant, but you should learn English. It’ll help you when they deport you back to Egypt.’