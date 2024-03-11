Alex Jones Warns Donald Trump To Stop Supporting The Deadly Covid Jabs

Alex Jones has lashed out at recent statements put out by Donald Trump on social media both praising and pushing the deadly Covid jabs.

The former president has even gone as far to claim that the jabs are now helping people ‘beat cancer’.

Jones, who has spoken out repeatedly in support of Trump, issued a warning on his Sunday show: “If I see any more of this from Trump, any more of this, I’m going to have to go on the war path, politically”.

Trump’s continued praise of lethal covid injections will only serve to separate him from his base as talkshow hosts and others expose the vaccine induced genocide.

News week reports: Trump was responding to remarks that President Biden made on Thursday at his State of the Union address, when he said: “The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help heat cancer, turning setback into comeback.”

Responding on his Truth Social website, Trump look credit for the vaccines’ rapid approval, commenting: “YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!”

Trump’s post sparked an angry response from a number of commentators who have promoted discredited conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines.

Conservative podcaster Tracy Beanz screenshotted Trump’s Truth Social post, adding: “The amount of anger I have over this can’t be quantified in words.”

This was reposted in turn by Jones, who commented on X: “I love Trump but this is bull s***! The so called vaccine is a biological weapon! Good news is people are awake and not even 45 [Trump was the 45th president] can sell it.”

Other X accounts agreed with Jones, as one self-styled ‘America First’ campaigner wrote: “This is how Trump will lose voters. Whoever is advising Trump should tell him to distance himself from praising ‘vaccines’ that have killed hundreds of thousands people.”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an independent candidate running for president also criticized Trump’s post.

“Donald Trump clearly hasn’t learned from his Covid era mistakes,” he wrote on X. “He fails to recognize how ineffective his warp speed vaccine is as the ninth shot is being recommended to seniors. Even more troubling is the documented harm being caused by the shot to so many innocent children and adults who are suffering myocarditis, pericarditis and brain inflammation.”